Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the social sector in the emirate, organized a People of Determination and Elderly Beneficiary Journey Assessment across facilities and services in Yas Island.

The trip was used to study and analyze the journey experienced by people of determination and the elderly as they navigated the facilities and used the main services in Yas Island. This milestone is part of the current state assessment and gap analysis phase of the earlier announced POD and Elderly Inclusive City Project, in cooperation with Aldar Properties, with the aim of creating an integrated accessible and inclusive environment that ensures easy access for all individuals to facilities, services and products, regardless of their abilities.

The beneficiary journey assessment focused specifically on the elderly and individuals with physical disabilities, autism, visual impairments, hearing impairments, and intellectual disabilities. It assessed the access to the main facilities and services on Yas Island, including transportation, accommodation and hospitality services, mall and entertainment center services, shopping in retail stores, fitness and sports services, restaurants and the food court at Yas Mall, as well as the cinema experience, mosque, and Aldar Properties’ customer service offices.

By conducting the beneficiary journey assessment, DCD aims to identify areas needing improvement to better meet the needs of people of determination and the elderly. This includes gathering beneficiaries’ feedback to analyze their on the ground lived experiences and identify challenges they face.

The goal is to provide recommendations that enhance accessibility and inclusion, identify and promote international best practices in designing and providing inclusive services, and showcase successful examples that can serve as models for other regions. Additionally, the study provides insights based on data from beneficiaries’ real-life experiences to guide strategic planning for the continuous development of the Inclusive City project, ensuring that future initiatives align with the needs and preferences of beneficiaries.

Her Excellency Dr. Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, said: “We are committed to providing an inclusive environment that allows people of determination and the elderly access to all facilities and services with ease and comfort’ which increase people of determination and elderly social participation. This evaluation represents an essential step towards achieving this goal, and we look forward to implementing the recommendations derived from it in cooperation with our partners in the relevant government agencies as well as Aldar Properties.”

Her Excellency explained that the beneficiaries' feedback will help achieve several significant results, including improved accessibility and inclusion through specific recommendations for developing infrastructure and services, and the enhancement of the user experience. It will also increase awareness among public and private sector stakeholders about the current state of accessibility and inclusion, and foster cooperation between them.

The evaluation emphasizes the importance of public engagement via the media and social media platforms to raise awareness of ongoing efforts to create an inclusive city. Furthermore, it aims to establish a solid foundation for future planning and development, ensuring that initiatives are grounded in the real-life experiences of the beneficiaries.

Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Director of Sustainability and Social Responsibility at Aldar Properties, said: “At Aldar, we strive to create places that are inclusive and accessible to all. Through our partnership with the Department of Community Development, we aspire to take this commitment and apply it on a wider scale, aiming to understand how we can create inclusive cities and provide a comprehensive roadmap on how we can achieve this ambition. We are dedicated to shaping a future where accessible cities are the norm rather than the exception.”

The beneficiary journey assessment included visits to the main facilities on Yas Island using taxis, the primary means of transportation within the emirate. The beneficiaries also visited the W Hotel, used the transportation within Yas Mall, went shopping at Carrefour, experienced the FIT gym, restaurants, Vox cinema, mosque, and the Aldar Properties customer service offices. This journey aimed to evaluate the current status of the facilities and their services, creating a more inclusive and accessible environment for people of determination and the elderly. The overall goal is to facilitate easier access to Yas Island facilities and to set clear standards for other areas, thereby enhancing people of determination and elderly quality of life and social participation.

For the next milestone of the current state assessment, an initiative will be conducted in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport to audit how accessible various facilities on Yas Island are for people of determination and the elderly. This will involve piloting on Yas Island for the Universal Access Rating System framework developed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport, as part of pillar of Universal Access from the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination.

This system allows for a thorough assessment of accessibility standards for facilities and public places to ensure easy access for all beneficiaries. The findings will guide the establishment, planning, and future development phases of the Inclusive City Project for People of Determination and the elderly, ensuring that initiatives are based on the beneficiaries' real experiences.

