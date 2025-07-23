Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and Presight, a leading AI and big data analytics company, have announced the launch of a groundbreaking joint venture aimed at supporting the Financial Infrastructure Transformation programme (FIT) launched by the CBUAE. This strategic partnership marks a major milestone in the UAE’s journey to strengthen resilience, and harness artificial intelligence across every facet of its financial ecosystem.

The signing ceremony for the joint venture was witnessed by His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE; His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Vice Chairman of Presight, and His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at CBUAE. The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at CBUAE and Mr. Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight.

The new joint venture will deliver sovereign, AI-powered technological platforms and services to support and enhance the UAE’s financial market infrastructure. It will play a central role in the development, maintenance, and technical support of various critical financial market infrastructures, including the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) infrastructure, Instant Payments Platform (Aani), Domestic Card Scheme (Jaywan), National Card Switch, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) system, and Open Finance (Nebras).

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at CBUAE, said, “This collaboration marks a strategic step toward

ensuring the UAE’s financial market infrastructure remains resilient, secure, efficient and future-ready, while also supporting the accelerated transformation of the financial sector. By leveraging the leading role of the CBUAE’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation Programme and the technological expertise of Presight, this venture will strengthen the financial ecosystem of the UAE and the national economic stability, thereby enhancing the country’s position as a global financial hub.”

Mr. Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, emphasized the transformative nature of the partnership:“This joint venture represents a decisive leap forward in applying advanced AI to the heart of the UAE’s financial infrastructure. It is purpose-built to accelerate innovation, enhance resilience, and ensure the seamless evolution of critical financial systems. By focusing exclusively on AI-driven financial solutions, we are creating a sovereign finance technology powerhouse that will redefine how financial markets operate—faster, with applied intelligence, and more securely than ever before.”

About Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE)

The CBUAE is the supervisory and regulatory authority of the banking and insurance sector. The CBUAE promotes financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the financial system, and the protection of consumers through effective supervision that supports economic growth for the benefit of the UAE and its people. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.centralbank.ae

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

