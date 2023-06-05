Manama, Bahrain: - This week’s BD 70 million issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 208%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 7th June 2023 and the maturity date is 6th September 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 6.19% compared to 6.24% of the previous issue on 31st May 2023.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.460% with the lowest accepted price being 98.445%.

This is issue No. 1968 (ISIN BH000326W086) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

