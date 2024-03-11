Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 108%.

Subscriptions worth BD 46.445 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th March 2024 and matures on 12th June 2024, is 5.85% compared to 6.00% of the previous issue on 14th February 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.275 (BH00052495R3) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

-Ends-