Manama, Bahrain: - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 329%.

Subscriptions worth BD 85.551 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th March 2024 and matures on 5th September 2024, is 5.90% compared to 6.05% of the previous issue on 1st February 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.223 (BH0001327749) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.