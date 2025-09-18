Manama, Bahrain - H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), recently participated in the 49thsession of the Council of Arab Central Banks and Monetary Authorities’ Governors, held on 17th September in the Republic of Tunisia. The annual meeting was hosted by the Central Bank of Tunisia and accompanied a high-level roundtable on 18th September, titled "Rethinking Monetary and Financial Sector Policies Amid Heightened Uncertainty."

The meeting brought together governors of Arab central banks and monetary authorities to discuss critical issues shaping the regional and global economic landscape. The agenda covered a range of topics, including the resilience of cybersecurity in the financial services sector, enhancement of banking supervisory practices, modernization of payment and settlement systems, advancements in financial technology, and the growing prominence of sustainable finance. Participants also reviewed regional financial stability reports and the 2025 Joint Arab Economic Report, in addition to discussing the action plans of teams specializing in banking supervision, financial inclusion, and emerging technologies.

The event also served as an important platform to exchange perspectives on a range of key issues, with a focus on how central banks can effectively address ongoing challenges, bolster cyber resilience across financial institutions, and accelerate the implementation of instant payment solutions across the Arab region.

As part of the CBB’s participation, H.E. the Governor delivered a speech during the roundtable, in which he highlighted Bahrain’s financial services sector, and shared the Kingdom’s successful experience in effective risk management.

Taking place annually, the Council meeting and accompanying roundtable offer a crucial opportunity to align macroeconomic and financial sector strategies across Arab nations, promote knowledge sharing, and coordinate responses to both present and future challenges facing the regional financial landscape.