Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the issue of the 5-year Government Development Bond has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 180 million were received for the BD 180 million issue, which carries a maturity of 5 years.

The fixed annual coupon rate on the issue, which begins on 29th September 2025 and matures on 29th September 2030, is 5.50%.

The Government Development Bonds are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is Government Development Bond issue No.42 (ISIN BH00077372E3).