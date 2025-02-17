Manama – The Labour Fund “Tamkeen” has inaugurated the Kingdom of Bahrain’s pavilion at Gulfood 2025, one of the world’s largest annual food and beverage exhibitions. The 30th edition of the event is being held at the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, and for the first time, is hosting over 5,500 exhibitors from more than 129 countries.

Tamkeen’s support of the Bahrain Pavillion opens opportunities for Bahraini enterprises that are willing to expand their businesses and enter new markets. The seven participating Bahraini companies will have the opportunity to showcase their products to an international audience, stay updated on the latest industry trends, expand their networks, secure investment, and exchange knowledge and expertise with industry leaders. The Bahraini companies participating in the pavilion include: Al-Salwa Meat Factory, Sitra Meat Factory, Amalfi Foods, Deniz Food, Quba Factory, Water Production, FOOSCO, and Tamayouz Foods.

Tamkeen is committed to empowering local enterprises across various economic sectors and facilitating their regional and global competitiveness. The focus on the food and beverage sector stems from its vital role in the national economy and the promising opportunities it presents. By supporting Bahraini companies in attending this event, Tamkeen aims to foster valuable partnerships, facilitate business growth, and provide learning opportunities that contribute to the sector’s development and its economic impact on the Kingdom.

Gulfood 2025 is an annual event in Dubai that serves as a global platform for food and beverage industry professionals. It offers valuable opportunities for networking, deal-making, product launches, and industry announcements. The 2025 edition is expected to have a broader participation across exhibition halls spanning over one million square feet. In addition to the exhibition, the event will feature competitions, educational courses, and panel discussions with top chefs, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry influencers.

This support aligns with Tamkeen’s strategic priorities for 2025, which focuses on enhancing the position and competitiveness of Bahrainis in the private sector, equipping Bahrainis with suitable skills for career development in the private sector, and prioritizing enterprise growth, digitization, and sustainability, and supporting the development of the ecosystem surrounding the labor market and private sector.

About Labour Fund “Tamkeen”

The Labour Fund "Tamkeen" is a national entity established in 2006, aimed at facilitating the Kingdom of Bahrain's economy by strengthening the private sector to be the key engine of economic growth. This is achieved by supporting the growth and development of enterprises, as well as developing the skills of local talent and enhancing their employment and career development opportunities to become the first choice for employment in the labor market.

Tamkeen offers a range of programs and initiatives that are designed in line with labor market needs and is driven by its strategic priorities and support initiatives which include employment support, career development support, and enterprise support programs.