Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has announced the relocation of its headquarters to a new location office in Abu Dhabi, marking an important milestone in the authority’s ongoing growth and commitment to service excellence.

The new headquarters is now on the 16th Floor of the Daman HQ Building, situated at 3 Tunb Al Kubra St, Al Rawdah - Al Ma'arid, Abu Dhabi. Visitors can easily receive assistance at the reception on the ground floor, where a dedicated team is available to provide guidance as needed. The modern facilities and infrastructure at the new HQ will further support Awqaf Abu Dhabi's mission to deliver maximum financial and social impact across the community and to enhance accessibility and operational efficiency while ensuring seamless support for stakeholders.

Coinciding with this relocation, Awqaf Abu Dhabi has also launched its new website (adawqaf.gov.ae), a comprehensive digital platform, offering a one-stop destination for all Awqaf Abu Dhabi services and information.

The platform provides detailed information about endowment opportunities and allow users to engage with various social welfare initiatives. It also features dedicated sections for minors' fund management, and real-time updates on Awqaf Abu Dhabi's various projects and initiatives.

All of Awqaf Abu Dhabi's services continue to operate seamlessly from the new location, ensuring uninterrupted support for its beneficiaries and partners. Stakeholders can visit Awqaf Abu Dhabi at its new location or access services through the new website or reach out via phone on: 026991200 .

The authority's social media channels provide updates and information through Instagram (@adawqaf), Facebook (@adawqaf), and X (@adawqaf).

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centered on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

Follow Awqaf Abu Dhabu on Instagram (@adawqaf), Facebook (@adawqaf) and X (@adawqaf).