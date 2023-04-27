Abu Dhabi: The ITC has launched various campaigns to ensure safety of students, and to raise awareness amongst school students in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. These campaigns were launched under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, which consists of the ITC, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, and SEHA as its members, and is presided by the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The campaigns comprise of educating students on safety measures during transportation to and from schools. The campaigns are targeting 6,500 students in 20 different schools and will last for a duration of six months. Furthermore, the campaigns are carried out in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Police GHQ, Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the STS Group that is in charge of student transport according to a secure system that ensures the safety of students.

Moreover, the campaigns aim to empower the student community to become road safety advocates through a unique learning environment with an orderly road safety curriculum. The campaign includes awareness workshops, presentations, as well as educational and training materials on road safety requirements, to suit students' different educational levels (primary, middle school, and high school). In addition to training materials on safety measures while on school bus and the hazardous areas around the bus, what to do in case of emergency, and the local laws and regulations on the use of personal mobility devices such as bicycles and electric scooters. This was achieved through the participation in interactive educational games, videos, and quizzes to teach school students how to handle their safety on the road as an ongoing responsibility. The campaign also introduced an interactive electronic platform that enacts proper behavior on the school bus when embarking and disembarking, reaching and leaving the school, and the correct use of pedestrian crossings and intersections.

The Integrated Transport Centre also explained that the goal of the campaigns is to consolidate the principles of traffic safety, proper behavior on roads, and safe driving ethics for children at a young age, in a constructive and systematic manner to create a more disciplined generation of road users who will grow to adhere to traffic safety requirements. Therefore, achieving safer roads and ensuring the safety of students on their daily commute to schools.

It is worth noting that these campaigns are part of the efforts of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, according to the wise leadership’s instructions to establish a safe and sustainable transport environment that facilitates transport options and mobility in Abu Dhabi, ensures the safety of its residents and visitors, and improves the quality of life in the Emirate.

