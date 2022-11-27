Various activities and celebrations in coordination with Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee

Sharjah, UAE – Al Hamriyah, the city within the Emirate of Sharjah, is set to take part in the 51st UAE National Day celebrations at The Heritage Village, on the banks of the Hamriyah Creek.

Taking place on 1 December, the event will be held from 4:00pm – 10:00pm to showcase the stories of the fathers and the dreams of children of Al Hamriyah and the economic activity that contributes to creating the UAE's success story.

The residents of Hamriyah will enjoy various activities that begin with the national anthem and then the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the opening speech, and then a song performance presented Al Qalaa School followed by folk and heritage songs performed by traditional bands.

Attendees will then watch a video about the 51st National Day Celebration, and they can participate in various competitions including cultural competitions for children.

The attendees can walk through the various corners as part of the celebration, including the productive families’ corner, which showcases a variety of home-made goods, such as traditional dishes.

The attendees and their children will also enjoy the children's play corner, with cartoon characters and giveaways, and a section dedicated for the elderly joining in the celebration,

Humid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriyah Municipal Council, stated: "As part of the celebrations of our people in Sharjah on the National Day, the people of Hamriyah renew their pledge of allegiance to the homeland and express their deepest thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership that spared no effort to bring prosperity to the UAE."

-Ends-