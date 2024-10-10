Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Al Etihad Payments (AEP), the national payments entity under the Central Bank of the UAE, announces its participation in GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest technology and innovation exhibitions. Held from October 14th to 18th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, this event offers a platform for Al Etihad Payments to showcase its strategic role in advancing the UAE’s digital economy and financial infrastructure by enabling licensed financial institutions of the UAE to offer the most advanced and innovative payments solutions to their customers.

With a vision of building seamless, secure and inclusive payment ecosystem, Al Etihad Payments will be at the forefront of discussions and demonstrations, highlighting key platforms such as the Aani Instant Payment, the UAE National Card Scheme, and other advanced solutions that are driving the digitalization of financial services in the UAE.

The participation is aligned with AEP’s mission to support the country’s transition to a society less reliant on cash, ensuring secure, efficient, and scalable payment solutions that cater to the needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities.

Each day of GITEX will feature a thematic showcase: “Jaywan Day” will demonstrate the foundational capabilities of the UAE’s National Card Scheme, “AEP Day” will focus on the entity’s comprehensive contributions to the national payment system; and “Aani Day” will spotlight the real-time payment platform’s role in financial inclusion and secure transactions. AEP will also be exploring opportunities to announce strategic partnerships during the event to drive further innovation and integrate advanced payment technologies across both public and private sectors.

Jan Pilbauer, CEO of Al Etihad Payments commented “Our participation at GITEX Global 2024 highlights Al Etihad Payments’ commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of a leading digital economy. As we continue to build a future-ready payments ecosystem, GITEX offers us a unique platform to demonstrate our payment platforms and reinforce our position as the key enabler of the nation’s financial infrastructure.

Andrew McCormack, COO added, “At Al Etihad Payments, we’re accelerating the transformation of digital payments in the UAE. Our presence at GITEX Global 2024 is about demonstrating how we’re actively innovating and collaborating to meet the needs of a digital-first world. Whether through technology or strategic partnerships, we are constantly evolving our solutions to ensure that payments are not just fast and secure today, but ready to shape the future of the digital economy.”

Dr. Tariq Al Hawi, CTO, Al Etihad Payments said “GITEX Global 2024 provides us with an opportunity to showcase the vital role we play in maintaining the UAE’s payments infrastructure. Our focus is on ensuring stability, security, and scalability as we support the country's economic growth. With our comprehensive systems, we’re building a strong foundation for the UAE’s future as a global leader in digital finance, driving innovation that benefits individuals, businesses, and government alike.”

Al Etihad Payments’ presence at GITEX Global 2024 reaffirms its commitment to delivering future-ready, innovative payment solutions that support the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a leading digital economy. With a focus on financial inclusion, security, and scalability, AEP continues to lay the foundation for a robust and resilient payments infrastructure.

