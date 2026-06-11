Ajman Transport Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e&, on the sidelines of the 3rd Annual Government Cybersecurity Summit 2026, to strengthen collaboration in digital innovation and artificial intelligence, supporting the continued development of the transport ecosystem and corporate services. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General of Ajman Transport Authority, and Saood Karmostaje Acting Chief Executive Officer – Government and VIP Segment, on behalf of e&.

The agreement aims to leverage advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency and service quality by exploring agentic AI applications that support back-office functions, including automating human resources and finance processes, responding to employee inquiries, supporting leave and payroll management, and contributing to financial reporting.

Mr. Ahmed Saqr Al Matrooshi said that the agreement marks a strategic step toward accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies in the transport sector, emphasizing the Authority’s commitment to leveraging AI solutions to enhance operational performance and elevate service quality.



He added that the partnership will contribute to building a more agile and innovative operating environment by harnessing modern technologies in smart planning, data analytics, and user experience enhancement, while also supporting the development of national capabilities in artificial intelligence. He indicated that this agreement reflects the Authority’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with its strategic partners, supporting digital transformation directions, and contributing to achieving the Government of Ajman’s vision for smart and sustainable government services.

Mr. Saood Karmostaje, Acting Chief Executive Officer – Government and VIP Segment, e& UAE, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our shared focus on applying advanced technologies in ways that create practical value for the transport sector. By combining e& UAE’s capabilities in AI, data, connectivity and digital services with Ajman Transport Authority’s vision for smarter mobility, we aim to support more efficient operations, stronger service delivery and better experiences for employees and customers. We look forward to working closely with the Authority to identify scalable AI use cases that contribute to a more agile, data-driven and sustainable transport ecosystem.”

It also includes the development and assessment of smart solutions for planning and scheduling bus routes through the analysis of operational and passenger data, helping to improve fleet efficiency, enhance capacity planning, and deliver more flexible and sustainable transport services. In addition, the agreement covers the use of AI in video and behavioral analysis using computer vision technologies to support passenger flow monitoring, strengthen compliance with safety standards, improve crowd management, and enhance operational oversight across the Authority’s facilities and networks.

In the area of capacity building, the MoU outlines opportunities to develop specialized AI training programs aimed at upskilling employees and preparing them to meet the demands of digital transformation.