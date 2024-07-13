Ajman, United Arab Emirates - The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has announced the launch of its summer training program "Self-Exploration through Tourism," which will run throughout July 2024. This ambitious program aims to provide exceptional learning opportunities for young people and to activate initiatives that contribute to acquiring the knowledge, skills, and behaviors necessary for various disciplines.

The "Self-Exploration through Tourism" program offers a unique opportunity for participants to train in a diverse range of important disciplines, including marketing and promotion, where they will learn effective marketing strategies and promotional techniques to attract more visitors and tourists to Ajman. In tourism and hospitality, trainees will acquire the skills necessary to deliver the best tourism and hospitality services, focusing on enhancing the visitor experience.

Participants will also be trained in the latest graphic design techniques and how to use them in promotional and marketing campaigns. In human resources management, they will gain an understanding of the fundamentals, including recruitment, training, and performance development.

Additionally, training will be provided on the legal foundations governing business and tourism, helping participants understand applicable laws and regulations, and in accounting, participants will learn the basics and how to manage accounts and budgets in the tourism sector.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, emphasized the importance of this program, stating: "We are committed to providing outstanding learning opportunities for our youth through innovative training programs. 'Self-Exploration through Tourism' is not just a training program; it is a journey of discovering abilities and developing skills that will contribute to building a better future for our community and local economy. Through this program, we aim to equip participants with the necessary tools for success in their fields and to develop their competencies in line with Ajman's Vision 2030."

Alhashmi added, "This program is part of our strategy to enhance learning and vocational training and encourage young people to engage in vital sectors that contribute to the emirate's sustainable development. We believe that investing in the development of young people's capabilities is an investment in Ajman's future."

The "Self-Exploration through Tourism" program is part of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's ongoing efforts to enhance and support the tourism sector by qualifying national cadres capable of providing the best tourism services and elevating the visitor experience to new levels.

-Ends-

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism