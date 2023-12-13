Ajman, United Arab Emirates — The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) announced today the commencement of an impactful roadshow to Egypt, led by His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General. Commencing from December 13 to 14, 2023, this strategic initiative aims to heighten awareness about Ajman's significance and its diverse array of tourist and cultural offerings, fostering key partnerships with leading companies in Egypt's tourism sector.

The ADTD’s delegation is set to engage in meaningful discussions with prominent Egyptian tourism agencies. The agenda includes the signing of strategic agreements and memorandums of understanding, marking a pivotal moment to strengthen collaborations and showcase ongoing efforts to elevate Ajman's tourist attractions.

Throughout the campaign, Al Hashmi will underscore the ADTD’s unwavering commitment to achieving balanced and comprehensive development in line with Ajman Vision 2030. Emphasis will be placed on economic, social, cultural, and environmental aspects to promote sustainable tourism.

The roadshow efforts will spotlight Ajman's standout tourist destinations, including its pristine beaches, coastal areas, and museums. The focus is on enhancing the visitor experience, with significant cultural landmarks such as the Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum, and Beit Rashid Al Khader having undergone renovations. Notably, Ajman celebrated the inauguration of the Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort, catering to medical tourism, and contributing to expanding the agricultural area in the Al Zorah Natural Reserve to boost ecotourism.

Egypt holds a pivotal role as the fifth largest source market for Ajman, with Egyptian visitors contributing to 7% of total tourism since 2021. This underscores the robust and sustainable ties between the two countries, as evidenced by a notable 8% growth in the Egyptian market during 2023 (from the third quarter to the beginning of the year) compared to the same period in 2022.

The evolving tourism relations between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates underscore a significant partnership, fostering cultural exchange and communication. The tourism sector serves as a vital conduit, increasing awareness of the rich history and diverse culture in both Egypt and the Emirates, thereby stimulating tourist movement between the two nations.

The roadshow in Egypt stands as a testament to the Ajman Department of Tourism Development's dedication to cultural enrichment and the promotion of sustainable tourism. With an eye toward continued success and innovation, the department aspires to further solidify its role as a leader in the global tourism landscape.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

