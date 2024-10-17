During its participation in the Ajman Government pavilion at GITEX Global 2024, the Ajman Chamber launched the "Ajman Investment Platform" to provide an innovative qualitative service that leverages artificial intelligence technologies. The Platform is aimed at providing comprehensive information and promoting investment opportunities in the emirate, thereby supporting the competitive business environment and increasing productivity in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030.

The Platform's significance lies in its ability to deliver added value to investors through comprehensive data and analytics that facilitate the identification of available investment opportunities, especially given its integration with Ajman Open Data Platform. Moreover, the Platform plays a vital role in business development, productivity enhancement, and the discovery of new domestic and international markets. It also simplifies access to a list of leading agents and suppliers across various sectors, fostering effective partnerships.

H.E. Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, confirmed the Chamber's keenness to participate annually in the GITEX under the umbrella of the Ajman Government with the aim of showcasing the Chamber's latest technological projects, strengthening relationships, exploring cooperation opportunities with other participating entities, and staying updated on the latest innovations, best practices, and technological solutions that can be adopted to enhance institutional performance and develop services and initiatives. This aligns with the Ajman Chamber's institutional values of leadership, innovation, flexibility, and proactiveness.

Al Suwaidi commended the significance of the "GITEX Global", which is classified as the largest and most sustainable regional and global technology event, bringing together brilliant minds, innovative thinkers, and leading companies to shape the future of technology and innovation worldwide.

Fatima Al Awadhi, Director of IT Department at the Ajman Chamber, stated, "The Ajman Government plays a leading role in supporting the participation of government entities in the GITEX Global to ensure the emirate's position as a sustainable innovation hub that provides a digital service environment, enhancing the quality of government services, facilitating business, and contributing to a better quality of life. During its participation in this edition of the GITEX, the Ajman Chamber seeks to showcase its latest services to support the emirate's economic development and increase investment opportunities across all sectors.