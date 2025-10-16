Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) unveiled a new and innovative suite of digital services, projects and initiatives during its participation in GITEX Global 2025 through the Ajman Government pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The move comes in line with the Department’s commitment to foster smart and digital transformation in the tourism sector and its continuous efforts to reinforce the industry’s position in the emirate. The Department’s participation in a globally renowned event signifies its dedication to leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to create a smart and sustainable tourism sector. The initiatives and technologies include interactive tools for generating images, videos, and 3D models, converting written ideas into visual or audio content. ADTD has also introduced an intelligent system for evaluating and categorising ideas and a comprehensive digital registry to track future initiatives.

In addition, the Department is promoting collaborative innovation through a secure digital platform for submitting and assessing entries for the Tourism Innovator Award. This cutting-edge platform enables the community to express their ideas in different ways, and it fosters creative engagement and contributes to shaping a future tourism innovation pathway that supports the sector’s competitiveness and sustainability. It also contributes to the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 to position the emirate as a smart and attractive global tourism hub.

Commenting on ADTD’s active participation in GITEX Global 2025, His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the ADTD, highlighted the Department’s commitment to fostering digital transformation in the tourism sector and boosting the adoption of advanced technological solutions that support sustainable development goals and strengthen Ajman’s tourism economy.

H.E. Alhashmi said: “At the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, we are committed to providing exceptional tourism experiences to both local and international visitors. We aim to develop advanced digital services powered by AI and machine learning and explore the latest technologies in the global market to attain our goals and boost the efficiency and quality of our services. Through the projects and initiatives showcasing at GITEX Global 2025, we aim to position our tourism ecosystem as a pioneering example for leveraging data, technology, and collaboration and create a supporting environment that meets the aspirations of our visitors and drives the economic and tourism development journey of the emirate.”

Furthermore, ADTD unveiled Ajman’s new tourism website, which is designed as an interactive AI-powered digital platform to boost visitor experience. Its key features include a smart tourism assistant, a personalised tourism memory, and landmark recognition via camera service. In addition, it offers trip planning and future event analytics through smart reports and dashboards to help decision-makers in designing sustainable events.

The website also includes an inclusive-tourism platform for People of Determination. Through this integrated and smart platform, ADTD aims to enhance the possibilities of tourism for People of Determination in Ajman by enabling them to explore accessible hotels, restaurants, transportation, events, and offers with interactive maps and customised services. It contributes to promoting inclusive and sustainable tourism in Ajman and positions it as an innovative and comprehensive destination.

Furthermore, the website offers future tourism event design services for Ajman. It collects, evaluates and categorises participation data to generate smart reports, dashboards, and indicators that underscore trending and in-demand events. It helps decision-makers to launch remarkable events that meet public aspirations and strengthen Ajman’s tourism identity.

The Department also highlighted its advanced interactive digital platform, “Tourism Visions of the Future by AI,” which aims to engage all segments of society and tourists in shaping the future of tourism in the Emirate of Ajman. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, including image and video generation, 3D modeling, and speech-to-text and text-to-speech conversion, the platform facilitates and inspires the creation of innovative ideas and developmental initiatives. These contributions are reviewed and evaluated, with the potential to be transformed into tangible projects.

The platform also maintains a comprehensive digital archive of all submitted ideas, enabling their analysis and use in developing the future tourism strategy.

Through its participation in this global event, the Department reaffirms its commitment to harnessing innovation and smart technologies in shaping future tourism. With the help of advanced digital services, including AI-powered trip planning and tourism data analytics to design qualitative and sustainable events, these services and projects will deliver integrated tourism experiences that meet the diverse needs of visitors and support decision-makers with precise information and advanced analytics. Furthermore, it represents Ajman’s robust position as a leading and innovative tourism hub that combines digital excellence, remarkable experience and modern services.