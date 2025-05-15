Ajman, UAE: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) entered into a strategic partnership with Dertour Group, a leading German tourism promotion company, as part of the department's ongoing efforts to strengthen its global presence and broaden collaboration with international markets. The agreement was signed during a promotional tour organised by the department in Germany, under the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD.

This agreement aims to support the department's strategic plans for expanding into European markets and attracting new segments of visitors. This will be accomplished by introducing innovative digital promotional campaigns, organising awareness events, and leveraging various media platforms in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The agreement also includes the launch of a representative office for the department in Europe to act as a liaison with tourism companies and private sector partners, thereby increasing engagement with the target audience.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi affirmed that this move is part of the department's strategic efforts to broaden the scope of international cooperation and open up new avenues for tourism investment. His Excellency stated that the European market is one of the most promising markets that the department is targeting as part of its strategy to diversify tourism and increase the number of visitors arriving in the emirate.

His Excellency added, "Through this agreement, we seek to build qualitative partnerships with specialised and experienced institutions and facilitate the successful execution of advanced marketing initiatives that highlight Ajman's unique tourism and cultural assets, thereby elevating its appeal as a preferred destination for European tourists.”

The Dertour Group is a specialist in promoting tourist destinations across Europe. The group has an extensive network of partners in the tourism sector, which presents the department with greater opportunities to reach a wider audience and implement collaborative programs with market leaders.

The latest agreement also complements the Ajman Vision 2030 framework, which focuses on innovation and integration in tourism marketing, as well as the expansion of global partnerships. As a result, this will help achieve sustainable growth for the tourism sector and enhance its contribution to the local economy.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com