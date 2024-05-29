Ajman: Ajman Department of Finance has signed a service provision agreement with the Ajman Transport Authority as part of the commitment to fostering an investment-friendly environment that promotes economic growth and sustainable development in the emirate.

The agreement will enable the Authority to integrate its supply services into the “Tawreed” platform used by the Government of Ajman.

Under the agreement, the Authority will be able to complete all stages of its procurement digitally via the “Tawreed” platform. This process includes issuing tenders and practices, receiving quotations, awarding bids, issuing purchase orders, and preparing invoices.

The agreement represents a significant step towards improving customer experience by expanding opportunities and enabling the Authority’s suppliers to submit their bids and offer their services with minimal time and effort.

HE Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, said: “This agreement is part of our ongoing efforts to strengthen partnerships with all government and private agencies towards supporting digital transformation in the emirate. It will boost the efficiency of financial operations in the government, expedite supply operations, enhance transparency, and create an attractive investment environment in the emirate, ultimately enhancing its competitiveness and sustaining its comprehensive development.”

He added: “We are proud that the Ajman Transport Authority has joined “Tawreed” platform. We look forward to cooperating with the Authority and supporting the expansion of its supplier base, providing the highest level of services that meet their aspirations and increase customer satisfaction.”

HE Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of the Ajman Transport Authority, stressed the Authority’s commitment to developing services for customers and partners. He noted that offering the Authority’s tenders through the “Tawreed” platform of the Ajman Department of Finance gives suppliers the opportunity to view and participate in tenders, allowing an easy submission of quotations and involvement of new suppliers.

He highlighted that the Authority is dedicated to strengthening its relationship with service departments to develop offerings that achieve customer and partner satisfaction. The “Tawreed” platform, he noted, plays a crucial role in providing comprehensive information about tenders and enabling all suppliers to submit price offerings and participate in completing the various required projects.

The “Tawreed” platform provides an advanced smart system to accelerate digital transformation in government procurement processes, serving as a link for managing relationships between government agencies and registered suppliers.