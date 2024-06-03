Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance (DOF) held its regular meeting with partners to identify their needs through a brainstorming session. Held under the slogan “Together We Rise”, the gathering also honoured the joint and fruitful efforts of all parties and acknowledged their pivotal role in last year’s achievements.

The gathering’s activities were launched in the presence of His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director of Ajman DOF, alongside directors of offices and divisions within the Department, as well as representatives of government and private sector partners.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali emphasised that the meeting aims to enhance constructive dialogue and celebrate the solid strategic partnerships that have effectively contributed to the department’s success. He reiterated the determination to continue strengthening partnerships and working collaboratively to achieve common future goals.

He said: “We are committed to boosting partnerships and growing trust with our strategic partners, based on a vision to establish a pioneering government financial system that enhances the emirate’s competitiveness. Within this partnership framework, we will continue to build the desired future driven by flexibility, continuous improvement of our performance and innovation in developing a unified work system. This streamlining will ensure enhanced efficiency of government operations and provide distinguished services to beneficiaries, reflecting positively on the quality of life for our community members.”

The meeting agenda included a brainstorming session discussing several topics, including communication, added value, future directions, partnership, and integration. The session aimed to provide an opportunity for partners to share visions and propose new ideas within these four areas, which the Department seeks to employ in shaping its new strategy and formulating its goals in line with Ajman Vision 2030. This comprehensive approach considers the needs of all parties, ensures common benefit, enhances transparency and consolidates effective cooperation to achieve the aspirations of the wise leadership in preparing for the future and sustaining comprehensive development across the nation.

At the conclusion of the gathering, His Excellency Marwan Al Ali honoured the partners for their efforts and continued cooperation in supporting the department’s progress and promoting sustainable development in the emirate. Al Ali stressed that this honour reflects the department’s commitment to enhancing prospects for solid cooperation with its strategic partners and acknowledging their significant contributions to the department’s successes. It also demonstrates a firm conviction in the importance of unifying efforts to stimulate innovation and excellence, with aims to advance the emirate’s development and serve the best interests of the country.