Ajman: The Ajman Department of Finance (DOF) recently hosted a delegation from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) as part of their ongoing bilateral cooperation and coordination efforts. During the meeting, they discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership in various sectors including the application of corporate tax and value-added tax, as well as the latest developments in tax legislation.

This meeting falls under the cooperation agreement between the Ajman DOF and the FTA, which provides an effective framework for joint efforts. These efforts aim to support the successful implementation of the UAE tax system, enhance tax culture, and promote voluntary tax compliance, thereby supporting economic objectives and enhancing the country's competitiveness.

The meeting’s agenda included procedures and timelines for registering companies owned by government agencies or affiliated entities in the corporate tax system. The two parties also discussed the steps for registering public benefit entities for corporate tax and reviewed the mechanisms for registering government entities for value-added tax. Furthermore, they emphasized joint efforts to enhance tax culture and voluntary tax compliance.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman DOF, said the visit reflects the solid cooperation between the two parties. He stressed the department’s commitment to consolidating strategic partnerships to improve financial sector performance and enhance the quality of life.

He added: “We seek to boost cooperation with various local and federal government agencies to achieve common goals, promote sustainable development in the emirate and the UAE, and increase community happiness. Our long-term, effective partnership with the FTA is key, and we are committed to continuing such meetings to serve the public interest.”

He stressed that the department is committed to supporting the Authority in achieving its tax-related objectives. The department is making every effort to enhance tax awareness, improve compliance levels, and raise awareness of the efficient implementation of the tax system by organizing specialized workshops for various stakeholders in the government and private sectors in Ajman.