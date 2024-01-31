The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) signed a memorandum of cooperation (MoC) with Al Majed Group Projects Management, with a view to enhancing collaboration in the field of real estate media and highlighting the diversity of real estate investment opportunities in Ajman.

MoC was signed at Ajman Chamber’s headquarters by H.E. Eng. Abdullah Mohammed Al Muwaiji, the Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, and H.E. Salem Saif Al Matrooshi, Founder of Al Majed Real Estate, in the presence of Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector at the Ajman Chamber.

MoC stipulated the development of bilateral relations to support the real estate sector and promote prominent real estate projects in Ajman, and to confirm the role of “Al Majed Real Estate” magazine as a leading media platform for announcing developments in real estate developments and publishing all laws, legislation, and updates related to real estate activities. The Memorandum also stipulated the necessity of monitoring the real estate sector’s achievements in the emirate and introducing all real estate events, seminars, and exhibitions, in addition to cooperating in providing a database of real estate companies registered in Ajman and supporting their participation in international forums organized by the Ajman Chamber.

During the signing ceremony, Eng. Al Muwaiji praised the role of Al Majed Real Estate Magazine in supporting the real estate sector, stressing that the magazine is considered an effective marketing tool due to the distinctive content it provides, which is an extension of the great reputation and exceptional attractiveness of the real estate sector in the emirate of Ajman thanks to the integration of roles between government authorities and real estate developers in the emirate.

He stressed the importance of the timing of the launch of Al Majed Real Estate Magazine to keep pace with the great real estate advancement witnessed by Ajman and to provide a platform for reviewing developments in the real estate sector in Ajman, especially since the real estate sector contributes about 12% to the gross domestic product (GDP) of the Emirate of Ajman, according to statistics for the year 2021, and the construction sector contributes by 18.7%.

He explained that the successive growth of the real estate sector has a direct impact on the growth and development of various sectors, “building and construction, tourism, industry, trade, transportation, infrastructure, health, education, and other sectors.”

For his part, Salem Saif Al Matrooshi said that signing the memorandum with the Ajman Chamber represents great support for the Magazine and an affirmation of the trust it has gained despite its newness, indicating that “success” will remain the Magazine’s slogan during the upcoming issues.

He added, "Signing MoC and meeting with H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji is an important step on the journey to fruitful dealings between the two parties, given the Ajman Chamber's efforts to advance investment in the Emirate of Ajman."

In conclusion, Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji and Salem Saif Al Matrooshi exchanged commemorative shields and souvenirs.