The Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received a delegation from the Ajman Police General Headquarters, with the aim of discussing joint cooperation, exchanging experiences, and reviewing best practices in the field of social responsibility and legal services.

The delegation was received by Nasser Al Dhafri, Executive Director of the Member Support and Innovation and CEO of the Ajman Center for Social Responsibility (Ajman CSR), and the Ajman Police delegation was headed by Lt. Col. Mohammed Abdullah Abu Shehab.

At the beginning of the Meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of the meeting and its role in providing a direct communication channel to discuss the cooperation opportunities to implement joint activities and initiatives in the future between the two parties, explaining that the Ajman Chamber is keen to enhance its cooperation and communication with government and private bodies in order to achieve integration and partnership and develop a network of renewed and lasting relationships, which ensures the exchange of experiences and insights on the development of services and the launch of proactive activities and initiatives that support the work environment and improve the quality of life in line with the emirate's directions and strategic plan.

Al Dhafri stressed that the Ajman CSR seeks to link all its projects and initiatives with the goals of the "Year of Sustainability" by raising awareness of the importance of sustainable practices among the Ajman Chamber's members establishments from the private sector, preserving resources, and recycling them in a way that supports environmental sustainability.

During the Meeting, an overview was presented about the Ajman CSR - one of the initiatives of the Ajman Chamber, and its role as a pioneering platform aimed at providing resources and directives related to the social responsibility of economic establishments in Ajman. The Ajman Police delegation was also briefed on the most prominent initiatives and projects of the Ajman CSR, which were implemented in cooperation with the Ajman CSR's partners from government and private bodies and public interest agencies, in order to promote the development of social responsibility business and practices.

The main directions of the Ajman CSR were reviewed, including "defining strategic priorities for social responsibility in the business sector and other sectors, forming long-term plans to serve the goals of sustainable development in Ajman, and coordinating between various parties to ensure unification of efforts and optimal utilization of resources to ensure the greatest benefit for all and improve the quality of life, in addition to providing advisory services in various areas of sustainability, providing learning resources and opportunities for training and exchanging experiences in accordance with the latest international practices in all areas of sustainability and social responsibility.

The Meeting witnessed a presentation on the Commercial Mediation Service provided by the Ajman Chamber to its members from the private sector establishments, with the aim of helping them resolve their commercial disputes through flexible means and in fair and friendly ways that satisfy both parties to the dispute and preserve their commercial relationship.

At the end of the Meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri and Lt. Col. Mohammed Abdullah Abu Shehab exchanged shields. The attendees recommended the need to intensify meetings and direct communication in the future to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership in social responsibility projects and initiatives organized by the two parties.

