A delegation from the Ajman Chamber and the Ajman Business Women Council (AJBWC) participated in the Sixth Gulf Businesswomen Forum, hosted by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in Al Batinah North Governorate, Sohar. Organized in collaboration with the Federation of GCC Chambers, the forum aims to support and empower Gulf businesswomen while highlighting their contributions to the regional economy.

The delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Amna Khalifa, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber and Chairperson of AJBWC, along with Aisha Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of AJBWC, and other AJBWC members. The forum also witnessed a notable presence of senior government officials, businesswomen councils, and government agencies focused on project and business development.

Dr. Khalifa emphasized the forum's significance and its role in advancing businesswomen's projects and developing recommendations to shape the future of women's entrepreneurship in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. She highlighted the forum's role as a platform enabling women business owners to contribute meaningfully to the GDP of GCC countries. The event also showcased inspiring success stories of women entrepreneurs, facilitated knowledge exchange among Gulf businesswomen, and established communication channels between businesswomen councils and relevant institutions to empower Gulf women.

Dr. Khalifa also commended the sessions of the forum for their dedication to discussing several pivotal themes. Among these were “Empowering Women in the Gulf Economy,” which highlighted Gulf incentives for women entrepreneurs, and “The Impact of Innovation and Modern Technologies in Supporting Investments by Women Business Owners,” which focused on the role of innovation and artificial intelligence in business development. Other key themes included “Partnerships and Creating Gulf Brands,” which emphasized strengthening collaborations and expanding brand promotion more widely at both local and international levels, and “Corporate Social Responsibility, Environmental Responsibility, and Sustainability,” which raised awareness about the significance of social responsibility in pioneering projects, emphasizing the balance between profitability and positive societal and environmental impacts, as well as the necessity of adopting best practices in this field. Lastly, the forum addressed “Mental Health and Professional Balance."

Dr. Khalifa highlighted that the participation of both the Ajman Chamber and AJBWC in the Gulf Businesswomen Forum resulted from ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and partnerships with Gulf authorities focused on entrepreneurship.

She stressed the importance of Gulf exhibitions and conferences in supporting women's initiatives and promoting their brands. She also advocated for diversifying channels of cooperation and partnership among Gulf businesswomen councils, promoting the exchange of experiences and best practices to strengthen women's economic activities.

Dr. Khalifa applauded the efforts of the Government of Ajman to enhance the contribution of women business owners to the sustainable economic development of the emirate. She noted the provision of incentives and innovative initiatives designed to encourage women entrepreneurs to advance their businesses and strengthen the competitiveness of their products.

During the forum, the delegation from the Ajman Chamber and AJBWC engaged in a series of bilateral meetings with participating delegations to exchange experiences, discuss cooperation opportunities, and explore the potential for organizing joint events and forums in the future.

Dr. Khalifa presented a shield from AJBWC to H. E. Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rowas, President of the Federation of GCC Chambers and the Chairman of the OCCI, as well as to Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the North Al Batinah Governorate Branch of the OCCI.