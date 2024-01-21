Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) obtained the Institutional Governance ISO -ISO37000, as part of an achievement that reflects the ACCI’s commitment to the highest standards of quality and transparency in managing its operations and operational systems and providing a sustainable business environment that ensures upgrading services and improving efficiency.

The Institutional governance ISO at the Ajman Chamber’s headquarters was handed over to Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Director of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber Office.

Maryam Al Shehhi, Director of the Financial Resources Department - Head of the Governance Team at the Ajman Chamber, said: “The awarding of the Ajman Chamber with the Institutional Governance ISO is in line with the Ajman Chamber’s strategic goal of designing and implementing an integrated operational model that enhances governance, flexibility and participation, and also supports the efforts made to improve performance and internal operations and enhances the position of the Ajman Chamber, as a pioneering body, has a direct impact on sustainable development and enhancing Ajman’s economic and investment attractiveness.”

She explained that the ISO certification was the result of exceptional efforts and dedication to improving internal governance structures and updating policies and procedures, especially since ISO 37000 embodies the extent of commitment to best practices in the field of institutional governance.

For her part, Amal Humaid Al Matrooshi, Deputy Head of the Governance Team, stated that applying the principles of governance in all activities and practices achieves a set of goals, including applying the principle of responsibility, enhancing transparency, supporting decision-making and policies, and contributing to building trust between the Ajman chamber and its clients and partners from government agencies, as well as the private sector, in addition to the application of governance enhances the principle of accountability by determining and evaluating performance on a permanent basis and ensuring the achievement of the Ajman chamber’s strategic goals and plan, along with improving efficiency and services.