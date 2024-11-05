Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading diplomatic training centre, hosted Her Excellency President Dr. Nataša Pirc Musar of the Republic of Slovenia; among the attendees were Her Excellency Natalia Al Mansour, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia to the UAE; a delegation from the Slovenian Embassy; His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA; as well as AGDA's faculty and students.

During her visit, President Musar delivered a lecture titled “Small States in the Midst of Challenges to the Contemporary World Order,” in which she discussed the role of small states in international institutions like the United Nations and their increasing ability to influence global agendas.

Following the lecture, a discussion session was held between Her Excellency President Dr. Nataša and His Excellency Nickolay Mladenov highlighted Slovenia’s contributions to global crises and its experience in building strategic international alliances, while also addressing the importance of collaboration among nations in tackling contemporary challenges and advancing shared interests.

The visit also underscored 32 years of UAE-Slovenia relations, marked by mutual goals in trade, sustainability, and cultural exchange. President Musar’s engagement at AGDA reflects the strong diplomatic and economic ties between the two nations, driven by shared values and a commitment to global cooperation.

About AGDA:

The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy is a globally recognized diplomatic center of excellence in Abu Dhabi. It delivers accredited academic programmes and high-impact executive training to develop future diplomats, as well as the government and business leaders of tomorrow. AGDA brings together an intellectual community from the world of diplomacy, academia and research. As a respected and evolving regional think tank, AGDA produces research that advances knowledge and capabilities relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy objectives. The Academy is a producer of leading resources, including indices and publications.