Abu Dhabi: AED 782,578,834.21 worth pension payments have been disbursed to 48,335 pensioners and beneficiaries on Thursday 27th June 2024, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

In comparison to June of last year, this June witnessed an increase of 1,766 pensioners and beneficiaries, with an additional amount of AED 78,471,657 worth pension payments. June 2023 records show that AED 704,107,177.30 was disbursed to 46,569 pensioners and beneficiaries.

These expenses include civilians subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible customers (pensioners and beneficiaries) whose files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and in accordance to the pension law by which they are subject to.

