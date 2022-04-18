Dubai: The Rental Dispute Center in Dubai (RDC), the judicial arm of Dubai Land Department (DLD), has received a donation of AED 1 million from the Abdul Qader Sankari & Sons Group, for the benefit of the Yad Al Khair (Hand of Giving) Committee at RDC to assist with humanitarian cases affected by rental lawsuits and the judicial rulings issued by the centre.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, and His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa, Director of RDC, received the amount from the donor.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren valued this step that emphasises the culture of charitable work in the holy month of Ramadan, the month of giving, charity, and assistance to the needy, where members of the community seek to do good will and bring happiness into the hearts of others by helping the needy.

Bin Mejren thanked the Sankari Group and all the donors for their assistance of families in need or struggling to pay rent.

For his part, His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa said: "The culture of charitable and humanitarian work raises awareness of the individual and society towards a comprehensive societal culture, confirming that nothing is impossible in UAE and that achieving stability in the relations between landlords and tenants is very important for the sustainability of the real estate environment in Dubai.”

Mousa stressed that the donations made to the Yad Al Khair committee embody the values of tolerance and solidarity rooted in our society, which have provided a lot to the economic sectors and established a global role model for the high social and moral contract between our wise leadership, entities and people of all categories.

Judge Abdulaziz Anwahi, President of Yad Al Khair Committee at RDC, said that the committee provides support and assistance to families in difficult rental cases, such as those who are being evicted from their homes; in implementation of an eviction ruling for non-payment of rent; or those who are subject to imprisonment for the same reason; in addition to some humanitarian and social cases, which prove during litigation that they are going through difficulties that prevented them from fulfilling their financial obligations.

Judge Ahmed Mousa, Vice-President of Yad Al Khair Committee at RDC, confirmed that this donation is in line with the main objectives of establishing the committee, which is to provide support and assistance to families going through difficult rental cases. He pointed out that many cases have humanitarian aspects that must be taken into consideration, and the center studies these cases carefully.

Dr Abdulkader Al Sankari, Chairman of Sankari Investment Group and Sons, said, “In this holy month, we are pleased to contribute to alleviating the burdens of distressed families from rental issues and provisions, based on our social responsibility, which is fully consistent with the wise leadership’s directions in promoting charitable work at the local and global levels. We affirm our commitment to following the path of our wise leadership and are grateful to the UAE society that gave us the opportunity to succeed in our work.

-Ends-