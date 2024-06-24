The sales of seized items confiscated in implementation of the court judgments issued by Abu Dhabi Courts recorded a total value of AED 14,482,480 (fourteen million and four hundred eighty-two thousand, and four hundred eighty dirhams), representing the proceeds of selling 101 vehicles, 5 boats, and some gold jewelry and artifacts. This is the amount earned since the formation of a permanent committee in November 2022 to implement the confiscation judgments on vehicles, objects, assets and precious metals.

His Excellency Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, explained that the Permanent Committee for Implementing Confiscation Judgments, formed based on the decision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Judicial Department, is responsible for following up on the full implementation of criminal judgments related to the confiscation of vehicles, objects, assets, and precious metals, and for taking all legal measures regarding their sale in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

Counselor Youssef Al-Abri stated that the committee is working in coordination with the competent authorities to evaluate the seized items subject to confiscation and to prepare technical reports thereon, in preparation for taking executive steps towards selling them through electronic auction in accordance with the established rules, while emphasizing the necessity of lifting restrictions, facilitating the procedures for handing over vehicles and removing all obstacles and challenges in cooperation with the relevant institutions.

He pointed out that the ADJD Auction smart application effectively contributes to facilitating and accelerating the processes of bidding for confiscated items in accordance with the court judgments, and it enables bidders to review the full details of the items displayed, while providing innovative options for bidding remotely and have all procedures be completed through fast and simple steps.