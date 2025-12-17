The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department is participating in the activities of the Fifth Abu Dhabi Family Forum 2025, organised by the Family Development Foundation from 12 to 23 December 2025 at Al Bahiya Square, Abu Dhabi, under the theme “The Family: Home and Stability”. The Forum is held as part of the programme of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Excellence and Community Intelligence.

The Department’s participation comes within the framework of its social responsibility to support efforts aimed at strengthening family stability, as the nucleus of society and the foundation of its development, and to raise awareness of legal and social values. This contributes to reinforcing social cohesion, achieving sustainable development, and enhancing the competitiveness of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In this context, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department’s pavilion introduces the public and visitors to its advanced electronic service system, and enables them to benefit from legal, family, and psychological consultations provided by a select group of specialists. The pavilion also offers an educational and recreational experience for children through the “Oasis of the Child’s Psychological Stability”, aimed at instilling an understanding of legal and social concepts through an interactive approach.

The pavilion further showcases a number of handicrafts and heritage and creative products produced by inmates of the Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres as part of vocational and craft training programmes. These include wooden and leather crafts, drawings inspired by Emirati heritage, sewing, embroidery, and various handicrafts, reflecting the advanced level achieved by inmates in mastering these crafts and developing their creative skills.

In addition, the Department is participating, within the programme of workshops accompanying the Forum’s activities, through a number of awareness workshops delivered by family counsellors. These workshops focus on the foundations of marital stability, building family success, and the principles of harmony and affection between spouses, alongside the organisation of community events and activities designed to enhance family cohesion and positive participation among members of society.