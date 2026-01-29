The Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness at the Judicial Department, “Masouliya”, has launched an extensive awareness campaign on online insult and defamation crimes. The campaign aims to enhance legal awareness of the risks associated with the misuse of social media platforms and to highlight the legal and social consequences arising from such offences. This initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to promote a culture of respect for the law and to support the safe and responsible use of social media, thereby contributing to the protection of rights.

The campaign comes amid the widespread use of social media platforms and the ease with which content can be published and shared on a large scale. This has been exploited by some individuals to abuse others, causing harm to individuals and society, and has made online insult and defamation among the most prevalent crimes committed through information networks and information technology means.

Innovative Awareness Approaches

The campaign, which will run for two months, seeks to deliver legal awareness in innovative ways to various segments of society, particularly social media users. This will be achieved by diversifying educational methods and utilising modern technology to deliver awareness content through both traditional and modern media platforms, including radio and television programmes and press reports, with a strong focus on social media platforms due to their wide reach across different segments of the community.

This includes the production of visual, audio, and digital materials such as awareness videos, audio clips, and interactive digital content, in addition to publishing a number of awareness bulletins containing simplified legal information on the concept of insult and defamation, their forms, the means used to commit them, and the legally prescribed penalties.

The campaign will also feature the publication of selected stories and cases heard before the courts, with the aim of drawing legal lessons from them. Furthermore, it will involve organising lectures and awareness workshops in schools, universities, and community councils to promote a culture of responsible dialogue, adherence to the rules governing freedom of expression, and respect for others in the digital space.

Campaign Objectives

In detail, the campaign’s objectives focus on several key areas, most notably: raising the level of legal awareness regarding the concept of online insult and defamation crimes; clarifying the words and behaviours that constitute punishable abuse under the law; and identifying the various forms of insult and defamation via social media platforms, whether through writing or publishing, direct speech, the use of offensive symbols, images, and gestures, visual and audio clips, or private messages.

The campaign also aims to explain the reasons behind the spread of online insult and defamation, including anger and impulsive reactions, a desire for revenge, the pursuit of fame, the influence of the surrounding environment, weak cultural and moral awareness, and ignorance of the law. It further highlights the psychological and social harm inflicted upon victims, such as damage to reputation, deterioration of mental health, social isolation, and loss of trust, in addition to the negative effects on society, including the spread of a culture of hatred, the weakening of civilised dialogue, and the breakdown of social relationships.

Moreover, the campaign includes guidance on how to avoid legal accountability when using social media platforms by exercising self-control, respecting others’ opinions, and thinking carefully before posting or commenting. It also provides advice on ways to prevent exposure to online abuse, such as adjusting privacy settings, using blocking and reporting tools, and preserving evidence when subjected to abuse, as well as clarifying the legal responsibility and penalties imposed on perpetrators of online insult and defamation crimes under the applicable legislation.

Enhancing Legal Awareness and Digital Responsibility

The campaign will work to enhance legal knowledge among members of the community by clarifying the distinction between freedom of expression and abuse of others, and by emphasising that the exercise of opinion must be conducted within a framework of respect and responsibility, without infringing upon the dignity, honour, or reputation of others.

The campaign also focuses on highlighting the long-term effects of negative comments published in the digital space, which may remain accessible for extended periods and are difficult to erase, thereby amplifying the harm suffered by the victim.

Awareness Messages to the Community

The campaign includes awareness messages directed at various segments of society, emphasising the importance of adhering to the etiquette of dialogue and respecting differing opinions, avoiding being driven by anger and momentary emotions when engaging with online content, refraining from using offensive language or expressions that undermine the dignity of others, and resorting to legal channels when subjected to abuse instead of responding in kind. It also introduces the correct methods for reporting offensive content through official authorised channels.

The Centre affirmed that the applicable legislation criminalises acts of insult and defamation committed via information networks and information technology means, and imposes stricter penalties due to the serious infringement on honour and reputation and the significant harm caused to individuals and society. Such penalties may include imprisonment and fines in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

It further noted that ignorance of the law does not exempt individuals from liability, underscoring the need to enhance awareness of the legal texts regulating the use of social media platforms and the boundaries separating freedom of expression from legal responsibility.