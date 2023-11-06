The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, launched the basic training programme called "Legal Researcher Certified to Settle Labour Disputes" for legal researchers at the MOHRE, with the goal of enriching their knowledge, developing their skills and practical abilities, refining their experience, and giving them the necessary skills to practice their new tasks in implementation of new Legislative amendments regulating labour relations and the domestic workers law, which will come into effect in early 2024.

In detail, the programme implemented by the Abu Dhabi Labour Court in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy falls within the framework of the executive steps of the legislative amendments, according to which legal researchers in MOHRE issue decisions in disputes when the value of the claim does not exceed the amount of 50,000 dirhams, or in disputes regarding the lack of compliance with amicable settlement decisions issued by the Ministry regardless of the claim value.

Counsellor Abdullah Faris Al Nuaimi, President of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court, confirmed the Department's eagerness to carry out the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and the follow up of His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department to qualify national cadres scientifically and practically in conformity with the highest international standards by implementing best international practices in academic and practical training.

According to Counsellor Abdullah Al Nuaimi, the training programme includes training the researchers on the most recent principles and foundations established by the judiciary for calculating labour entitlements in detail, as well as the mechanism for examining complaints and issuing decisive decisions in disputes, taking into account the formal and substantive procedures in relation to the lawsuit, and indicating that the programme aims to develop the ability to draft and make legal decisions, prepare qualified cadres and provide them with basic skills to ensure that they perform their work efficiently in accordance with new law, which contributes to improving judicial performance, and knowledge of the necessary procedures for referring a labour dispute to the competent court and filing a labour lawsuit, as well as the skills of preparing and writing conciliation minutes and related decisions.

His Excellency Khalil Ibrahim Al-Khouri, Deputy of the MOHRE’s Affairs, stated that the Ministry's training programme for legal researchers is part of a joint knowledge exchange project between the Ministry and the Department, demonstrating the strength of the Ministry's effective partnership and integration of roles between federal and local authorities to develop ongoing efforts in raising the efficiency of human cadres, indicating that this step falls within the framework of an integrated action plan pursued by the Ministry in light of its powers to make the final settlement of disputes it receives and to have the force of executive support, which necessitates achieving greater effectiveness, confidence, and empowerment in the performance of legal researchers, who will have the authority to take decisions based on the new laws and regulations.

"We are all confident in the outcomes of this programme in terms of listing all the legal principles and foundations on which the calculation of entitlements, including salaries, vacations, overtime, end-of-service benefits and other entitlements is based, and training the participating legal researchers on that, thus enhancing their ability to implement the provisions of Legislation efficiently, fairly, transparently and impartially, in a way that guarantees the legal rights of all parties”, His Excellency Khalil Al-Khouri remarked.

For his part, Mr. Rashid Al Darmaki, Administrative Director of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, provided an overview of a 4-week training programme which is taking place at the Abu Dhabi Labor Court and is attended by 78 legal researchers. Mr. Rashid added that quarterly refresher workshops will be held to address any challenges or problems that may arise. The programme will equip participants with the necessary knowledge, attitudes, and abilities to effectively carry out the role of certified legal researchers in settling labour disputes, ensuring fair solutions, and making legally sound decisions based on the correct law relevant to their assigned tasks.

Furthermore, the programme aims to enhance the understanding of legal researchers regarding the UAE's constitutional and legal system in relation to labour relations and international conventions pertaining to labour rights and human rights in the field of labour relations. It also focuses on the fundamentals of laws regulating labour and domestic workers, their application in terms of dispute settlement, and the role of the MOHRE in deciding labour dispute requests and their influence on lawsuits, and in training to master techniques and strategies for disputes settlement, explaining legal procedures, calculating labour entitlements, and making decisions on complaints in accordance with the new labour and domestic workers laws. Additionally, the programme aims to develop researchers' ability to interpret and apply the appropriate law in labour disputes, as well as understand legal procedures for reconciliation and settlement between the parties to a lawsuit. Participants will also learn the necessary procedures for referring labour disputes to the competent court and filing a labour case, improving skills in preparing and drafting settlement agreements, related decisions and memos for referring disputes to the competent court, and summarizing the facts of the dispute.