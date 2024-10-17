Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has invited community members to participate in the third round of the Sports and Physical Activity Survey. This initiative aims to support continuing efforts to measure physical activity among community members, assess current levels of physical activity against WHO standards, and identify barriers that prevent individuals from engaging in physical activity or sports.

The survey helps monitor annual changes and trends in the sports sector, while also encouraging community members to participate in physical activities and contributing to the creation of a healthy society. It also provides a comprehensive overview that aids in developing policies, programmes, and initiatives to support the physical activity system in the emirate.

In this regard, His Excellency Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Community Engagement and Sports Sector at DCD, said: “The third round of the survey represents a continuation of efforts, alongside our partners, to analyse and monitor data around physical activity and sports in the emirate, which will help identify patterns of sports behaviour adopted by community members. The survey also helps identify needs and coordinate with relevant authorities to enhance sports facilities, improve the overall quality of life, and foster a healthier, more active community.”

Al Balooshi added: “The survey includes key axes that include understanding the physical activity of participants, their satisfaction with sports facilities, impressions of sports events, and general aspirations and perceptions. This survey is part of the department's ongoing collaboration with partners to assess physical activity levels across various segments of society. The insights gathered will play a crucial role in guiding and developing initiatives that align with society's needs and aspirations.”

The Sports and Physical Activity Survey is in line with the role played by the Department of Community Development as the regulatory body for the social sector in the emirate, and supports the department's mission of promoting an active lifestyle for all.

The results of the survey will contribute to proactively identifying areas for improvement and making data-driven changes to physical activity policies and programs , with the aim of enhancing well-being and raising the quality of life in society. Everyone can participate in the survey via the following website: https://addcd.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bpdTmTf3OUmiAcu noting that the last date for participation in the survey is 7 November 2024.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

