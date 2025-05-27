Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) is actively participating in the inaugural edition of the “Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025,” organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court. The event will take place from 28 to 31 May 2025 at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain.

This landmark event serves as a strategic platform bringing together farmers, investors, experts, government entities, and scientific research institutions to exchange knowledge, showcase the latest innovations, and explore technologies in sustainable agriculture. The conference also aims to foster partnerships between the public and private sectors, accelerate agricultural investment, support local agricultural producers, and empower youth and communities in the agricultural sector.

Held under the ambitious national programme "Plant the Emirates", the event is designed to support the local agricultural sector and enhance its critical role in achieving sustainable national food security. The programme, launched last year, seeks to expand green spaces across the UAE, encourage local agricultural production, promote household farming of key crops, and raise awareness of the value of nutritious local products. It also contributes to environmental sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of food through the promotion of fresh, local produce.

Through its participation, ADAFSA aims to highlight its pioneering efforts and initiatives to support and sustain the vital agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It will also actively engage in panel discussions and side events featuring leading local and international agricultural experts, specialists, and innovators.

H.E. Engineer Ahmed Khalid Othman, Deputy Director-General for Operational Affairs at ADAFSA, stated: “Our participation in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025 presents a strategic opportunity to showcase our latest initiatives in supporting farmers and adopting modern, sustainable agricultural practices, in alignment with the objectives of the national ‘Plant the Emirates’ programme and our commitment to national food security.”

The accompanying exhibition will feature an extensive display of premium local farm products, alongside the latest agricultural solutions and cutting-edge technologies, including advanced vertical farming systems, modern irrigation techniques, and comprehensive sustainable agricultural practices. A dedicated farmers’ market will also be held, enabling local producers to showcase and sell their fresh products.

ADAFSA reaffirmed its strong commitment to enhancing strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors, stimulating targeted investment in agriculture, providing full support to national farm produce, and enabling youth and communities to contribute meaningfully to sustainable agricultural development.

This strategic participation reflects ADAFSA’s ongoing commitment to supporting farmers, livestock breeders and beekeepers, while fostering an innovation-driven and investment-friendly environment in the agricultural sector—ultimately contributing to comprehensive food security and environmental sustainability across the United Arab Emirates.