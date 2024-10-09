ADEK introduces 39 updated policies for private schools and 27 new policies for Early Education Institutes (EEIs) to support holistic child development from nursery to university, preparing students for the future

Full compliance of the majority of policies for private schools and EEIs is expected by the next academic year

Policy development process involved extensive stakeholder collaboration, including government entities, private schools, and EEIs

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Marking a major shift in the emirate's private education sector, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) introduces a set of updated policies for private schools alongside new policies designed to empower Early Education Institutions (EEIs). Effective from the 2024/25 academic year, these policies create a structured framework that aligns Abu Dhabi’s education system with global best practices while addressing local needs and cultural considerations.

The policies foster consistency, ensure accountability, and help maintain a safe learning environment. They result from extensive collaboration with over 400 key stakeholders, including government entities, private schools, and EEIs. The 39 updated policies for private schools are categorized into key pillars: 14 under Governance and Operations; 11 under Teaching and Learning; and 14 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing. Similarly, the 27 new policies for EEIs are structured into 7 under Governance and Operations; 8 under Learning Program and Practice; and 12 under Health, Safety, and Wellbeing.

Her Excellency Sara Musallam, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, said: “This comprehensive set of policies is fundamental to Abu Dhabi and UAE's vision for education. By setting clear, research-based regulatory requirements, we create a path for continuous improvement across our private schools and EEIs, ensuring our students are prepared to contribute to a globally competitive society. The policies also ensure equity and consistency in the quality of education, providing transparency and accountability for educators while enhancing the overall education experience for students and parents.”

To ensure accountability, ADEK will conduct compliance visits and gather feedback from private schools and EEIs. Full compliance of most of these policies is expected by the next academic year. In support of this, ADEK has launched a robust compliance program, which began in the current academic year, initially prioritizing three key policies: The Staff Eligibility Policy, the Career and University Guidance Policy, and the Physical Education and School Sports Policy, ensuring alignment with the highest standards of educational quality and safety.

Policy Updates and Highlights

The updated 39 private school policies create a comprehensive framework that enable effective operations and enhances student learning and wellbeing. Key updates include the Career and University Guidance Policy, which guarantees students a smooth transition to higher education.

Additionally, updates on the Inclusion Policy aligns with the new ALN module on eSIS, providing more flexibility in appointing Heads of Inclusion and Inclusion Teachers. It also introduces support for assistive technology, allowing schools to apply for funds to ensure students have access to essential learning tools.

Other policies, such as the In-school Specialist Services, Student Mental Health, Safeguarding, and Student Behavior, are designed to guide schools in identifying students’ unique needs and adapting interventions to support their wellbeing. Additionally, the Parent Engagement, Cultural Consideration, and Sustainability Policies enhance school practices and support a well-rounded educational environment.

The EEI policies lay the groundwork for evolving learning experiences, ensuring equity and access while supporting every child in realizing their potential. They enable EEIs to provide quality education that prepares children for academic and personal success. ADEK's introduction of measures to engage the wider school community fosters parental involvement and ensures consistent quality across institutions.

New EEI policies include the Food and Nutrition Policy, which emphasizes the importance of providing safe, nutritious meals while incorporating cultural elements such as Emirati cuisine and promoting table manners. Additionally, the Personal Care Policy focuses on preserving children's self-respect by ensuring privacy during personal care and leveraging these interactions to support personal and emotional development.

Building on these foundational measures, the Settling-in Policy is designed to facilitate a smooth transition for both children and parents. By offering flexible schedules and settling-in procedures, it ensures gradual integration into the EEI environment. Furthermore, the Child Supervision Policy revises adult-child ratios, ensuring more personalized attention and creating a safer, nurturing early education space that supports children’s physical, emotional, and cognitive growth.

The policies will also be accessible to the public, including parents, via www.adek.gov.ae

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating, and managing its own Charter Schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required s or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.