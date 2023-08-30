In 2022, over 1,200 MICE events were delivered by Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi has successfully won the bid to host the 63rd ICCA Congress, highlighting the emirate's strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, diverse hospitality offerings and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional events. The ICCA Congress is set to take place from 20-23 October 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Abu Dhabi's growing prominence as a preferred destination for global and regional businesses and tourists is evident with the delivery of over 1,200 MICE events catering to 603,000 visitors throughout 2022 facilitated by the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Abu Dhabi International Airport serving as a hub for over 23 airlines connecting to more than 114 destinations, the emirate ensures convenient travel options for attendees.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) is a knowledge hub and an advocate for the international association meetings industry. Part of its mission is to offer global entities education, connections, tools and resources to help them organise more effective and successful meetings.

HE Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “It is an honour to be able to host the ICCA Congress in Abu Dhabi, which demonstrates the emirate’s growth as a MICE destination. This win has been possible due to the collective support from key stakeholders such as Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as well as other local and regional partners. Through our commitment to forging strategic partnerships, we have positioned Abu Dhabi as a dynamic hub where businesses prosper, and innovation thrives. By offering a wide array of distinct venues, hotels and year-round cultural, leisure and entertainment options, we deliver travel and business experiences for all our MICE visitors.”

ICCA CEO, Senthil Gopinath, said: “ICCA appreciates that Abu Dhabi understands the transformative role major international events can play, and how delegates gathered from across the globe can meet, share, and learn in a spirit of openness and possibility. With a focus on sustainability and celebrating the potential of what can be achieved when we work together – and after delivering a quite superb proposal – this very modern metropolis is set to deliver the 63rd ICCA Congress as a landmark event.”

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Reem Jrade

Account Executive

Reem.jrade@hkstrategies.com