Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has launched the Cruise Crew Pass, an exclusive discount programme designed for crew members of cruise liners making calls in the Arabian Gulf. In collaboration with online platform Alike, the pass offers discounts at retail, dining, and attraction venues throughout Abu Dhabi for just USD $1 per crew member, encouraging exploration and enjoyment of the emirate’s unique offerings.

With a forecasted 147 cruise calls to Abu Dhabi this season, the Cruise Crew Pass offers crew members multiple opportunities to discover the destination’s diverse offerings. As cruise ships make repeat visits, new passengers and crew members will be able to take advantage of the pass throughout the season.

The Cruise Crew Pass offers a myriad of benefits that include exclusive discounts, access to must-see attractions, and bespoke experiences tailored for those who work at sea. Crew members will receive a unique invitation code, allowing them to access the Abu Dhabi Pass App and enjoy discounts throughout the capital.

Abdullah Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi is increasingly becoming a preferred port of call for leading global cruise liners. We’re thrilled to offer crew members the opportunity to explore and experience Abu Dhabi’s vibrant retail, culinary, and leisure scenes through the Cruise Crew Pass, which provides substantial savings and added value.”

The platform was developed in collaboration with Alike, a leading global social travel marketplace and technology innovator, and will be available at the start of the cruise season. The partnership between Alike and DCT Abu Dhabi highlights a shared vision to elevate Abu Dhabi's status as a premier cruise destination and underscores a commitment to the wellbeing of all visitors to the emirate.

Ashish Sidhra, Co-Founder of Alike, expressed his enthusiasm about the new launch, saying, "We're incredibly excited to be partnering with DCT Abu Dhabi on this unique initiative aimed directly at enriching the experience of cruise crew members. The launch of the Cruise Crew Pass is a reflection of our commitment to providing convenience and value for everyone docking at the emirate, helping crew members to effortlessly discover and enjoy the abundant cultural and leisure offering that Abu Dhabi truly has to offer."

In a further effort to enhance the experience of crew members visiting Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi have been working with 7X, the trade, transport and logistics investment and holding group, with the aim of addressing the unique logistical challenges faced by crew. Through the partnership, 7X will provide cruise crew members with a dedicated address for receiving online shopping orders while stationed in the region. The service, which is soon to be operational, is conveniently located near the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

In the 2023-2024 cruise season, Abu Dhabi welcomed over 743,000 cruise visitors, with more than 82,000 passengers embarking and disembarking from Abu Dhabi, contributing significantly to the emirate’s tourism economy, and these numbers are expected to rise as Abu Dhabi enhances its appeal as a cruise destination. Initiatives like the Cruise Crew Pass play a vital role in supporting the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030, which aims to boost visitor numbers from 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030 and contribute AED 90 billion annually to the emirate's GDP.

By enhancing the visitor experience and attracting more cruise tourism, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and supporting the economic impact of its tourism sector.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dctabudhabi.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Ramon Bernardo II

Senior Account Executive

Destination Marketing

Linkedin: Ramon Bernardo

41st Floor, Media One Tower, Dubai Media City

Dubai, 50653

United Arab Emirates

bursonglobal.com