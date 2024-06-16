Abu Dhabi - The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), represented by Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), has announced the launch of the vehicle towing service for those violating the Mawaqif system in Al Ain City, starting from Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This initiative is part of the enforcement of the Mawaqif Regulation Law, designed to regulate public parking usage and improve traffic flow across the city's areas.

Abu Dhabi Mobility confirmed that vehicles will be towed based on the type of violation. If vehicles are found without license plates in the parking area, they will be towed immediately to the Mawaqif Vehicle Impounding Yard at Al Ain industrial area. In addition, vehicles will be towed if they are displayed for sale, used for commercial, advertising, or promotional purposes, or if they occupy a parking space without a permit or with an expired permit. Abu Dhabi Mobility calls on the public in Al Ain City to comply with the Mawaqif system to avoid vehicle towing and fines.

Abu Dhabi Mobility stressed the importance of complying with the regulations for managing and organising public parking at all times. It urged the public to park correctly and in designated areas, avoid parking in prohibited zones, and not obstruct vehicle movement to maintain smooth traffic flow and ensure community safety and security.

Additionally, work teams are conducting educational workshops to raise public awareness about the public parking management system. Abu Dhabi Mobility also launched an awareness campaign aimed at increasing awareness among business owners and the public about Mawaqif services, their operational procedures, and their positive effects on traffic flow, service sectors, community well-being, the economy, and the environment.