In recognition of the outstanding work done in the field of cloud computing as part of the ongoing development of information technology services to support the justice system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, based on the newest technologies and the application of the best global practices, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department was awarded the 2023 Cloud Infrastructure Innovation Award by the multinational company VMware.

The undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, stated that the department's accomplishments are based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, demonstrated clearly in developing all procedures and achieving easy access to services, which is demonstrated by obtaining many awards and certificates of compliance with international quality standards.

Counselor Yousef Al-Abri went on to say that the Judicial Department places a high value on adopting the most stringent international standards as part of its efforts to undergo a digital transformation and to take advantage of technological advancements as well as quick, efficient services. This is done to raise the bar for judicial services and raise the quality of those services while delivering them in a way that is creative and innovative and in line with the directives of the Abu Dhabi government to achieve excellence and leadership.

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department's Executive Director of the Administrative Support Sector, Ahmed Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, shared that the department has made significant strides in cloud computing and technical infrastructure development, as evidenced by the fact that more than 80% of its servers are virtual. This achievement has led to the department being awarded this award. Regarding servers utilized in online services.

He noted that in order to meet its needs for virtual servers—whether for databases or applications—the Judicial Department started the process of establishing internal cloud computing in 2016. In 2020, the infrastructure was ready and equipped to improve business continuity between the primary and backup data centers.