In an effort to strengthen ways of collaboration, partnerships, and knowledge exchange in areas of shared interest and to contribute to the development of a world-class judicial system that strengthens the emirate's competitive position internationally, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department hosted a delegation from the UAE Ministry of Interior, accompanied by a student police delegation made up of 36 students from the United States and Canada.

This complies with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, the head of the Presidential Court, and the chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, to exchange knowledge and share experiences with regional and global stakeholders in order to apply best practices globally.

During the field visit, the visiting delegation was briefed on the department's initiatives to establish and assign specialised courts for foreign nationals, the laws currently in effect, the divisions of the courts and their affiliated sections, and the innovative experience of remote litigation—whether at the registration of applications and lawsuits or during preparation and trial. Along with videoconferencing trials for all cases that enable parties to attend sessions remotely, self-registration services through the department's electronic portal and smart case file, and guidelines pertaining to payment orders in commercial matters, judicial receivership, check enforcement, and the case management office's work

During the visit, the delegation gained insight into the important role the Foreign Experts Court plays in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. This court offers a cutting-edge legal system that caters to the needs of investors and residents from various nationalities, thereby bolstering the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's economy.

The delegation also gained knowledge of the department's groundbreaking role in raising awareness among different societal segments, which embodies the department's mission to engage society in creating a culture of law for all members of society. This mission supports the department's specific goals by enhancing respect for the law and consolidating knowledge, ensuring that people are protected from crimes and their potentially harmful consequences. The delegation was also given an update on the department's initiatives to produce educational materials with an emphasis on introducing new and amended laws as well as smart services.