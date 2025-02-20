Strategic agreement signed at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum in Shanghai to facilitate growth in wealth management, fintech, real estate and healthcare innovation

Shanghai, China: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) has signed a strategic partnership with Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656), a global innovation-driven consumer group, to accelerate the expansion of Fosun’s subsidiaries into Abu Dhabi and the wider Middle East. The agreement, announced today at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in Shanghai, strengthens economic ties between Abu Dhabi and China while reinforcing the UAE capital’s position as a global investment hub.

Under the partnership, ADIO will provide tailored investor support, streamlined market access and strategic guidance to accelerate Fosun’s presence in key growth sectors in Abu Dhabi, including wealth management, fintech, premium residential real estate and healthcare innovation.

Fosun International, a global consumer powerhouse with RMB97.84 billion (approximately $13.4 billion) in revenue in the first half of 2024 and over 110,000 employees worldwide, operates across pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, insurance and financial services and intelligent manufacturing. By establishing Abu Dhabi as a regional gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, Fosun aims to tap into the emirate’s dynamic business ecosystem and substantial investor base.

H.E. Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “Abu Dhabi continues to attract the world’s most prestigious companies, reinforcing the emirate’s standing as a globally attractive investment destination. Partnering with Fosun International underscores our commitment to promoting high-impact investments that drive innovation and accelerate Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. As one of China’s most reputable conglomerates, Fosun’s entry into Abu Dhabi will open new avenues of collaboration across diverse industries, further advancing the emirate’s vision of robust sustainable economic growth.”

Beyond corporate expansion, Fosun will collaborate with ADIO to attract global investors and family offices, in addition to supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s economic clusters.

Wilson Jin, Senior Vice President of Fosun International, commented: “Abu Dhabi’s strategic location, business-friendly environment and world-class regulatory framework make it the ideal hub for Fosun’s next phase of international growth and scaling of our subsidiaries. This partnership will allow us to expand our footprint, attract top-tier investors and contribute to the emirate’s economic vision.”

The agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global gateway for Chinese enterprises and investors seeking expansion opportunities in the region. With a shared commitment to driving innovation and investment, ADIO and Fosun International aim to create lasting economic impact and growth opportunities across key economic sectors.

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO):

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact.

About Fosun:

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX stock code: 00656). As of 30 June 2024, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB821.9 billion; it received an AA MSCI ESG rating.