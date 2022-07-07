Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Colombia at an event held at the DoE’s headquarters in the UAE capital.

The agreement aims to explore opportunities for collaboration on capability development and sharing of knowledge and information, supporting joint projects and initiatives, and promoting the development of bilateral scientific, technical, technological, administrative, and commercial cooperation in the field of energy. It is in line with the two entities’ commitment to collaborating in various fields of interest in order to achieve their common goals, diversify energy sources, enhance energy efficiency, and ensure access to reliable, sustainable, and affordable energy.

The MoU was signed in the presence of DoE Undersecretary H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, and H.E. Jaime Amin Hernández, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Colombia in the United Arab Emirates, who signed on behalf of the Colombian Minister of Energy and Mines, H.E. Diego Mesa, along with officials from both entities.

“The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy is committed to enhancing cooperation and building partnerships with relevant authorities in countries AROUND the world,” H.E. Al Rumaithi said. “We believe partnership is a powerful approach to achieving our objectives, developing the energy sector, enhancing energy efficiency, and meeting the needs and requirements of the local market for reliable and sustainable energy and water supplies now and in the future. This, in turn, supports Abu Dhabi’s plans for sustainable economic development.”

“We are delighted to cooperate with the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy and to start a new chapter in our partnership,” H.E. added. “The energy sector is in constant need of more expertise in order to embrace advanced energy technologies, upgrade the sector’s infrastructure, and provide it with trained professionals, capable of achieving all of our strategic goals. We look forward to cooperating with the Ministry for the benefit of both parties, and to build on our combined experiences to create a model for cooperation in the energy sector.”

Likewise, H.E. Minister Diego Mesa said: “Colombia currently bets on energy transition as the mean to achieve and guarantee a reliable, self-sufficient and resilient energy matrix. We recognized it as a shared goal with the United Arab Emirates and therefore, decided to establish a strategic alliance between the Ministry and the DoE that will allow us to complement and promote the efforts of both nations to rapidly deploy non-conventional renewable energies, develop low-carbon technologies, and tackle and reverse the effects of climate change”.

Under the terms of the five-year agreement, the two entities commit to exchanging studies, knowledge, and expertise, in addition to exploring opportunities for financing projects in energy areas including production, use, and storage of hydrogen; large-scale non-conventional renewable energy; project development in the areas of hydrogen, geothermal, onshore and offshore wind energy, solar, biomass, and other clean energy technologies.

Also on the list is the promotion of sustainable transport from clean energy sources; technology development related to advanced energy measurement and monitoring systems; energy service access including renewable energy solutions; promotion of foreign investment in the energy sector; energy efficiency and demand response; technology development related to carbon capture and storage, and finally, promotion of energy storage technologies.

Furthermore, the two parties agreed to facilitate mutual visits by experts from both entities to follow up on joint activities. They will also explore opportunities to undertake joint projects and research assignments, facilitating their design, financing, and execution, and engaging the private sector of both countries in energy infrastructure projects with clean energy sources, as well as pilot projects related to hydrogen, geothermal, onshore and offshore wind energy, solar, biomass, and other clean energy sources.

