United Arab Emirates: The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA) to enhance the professional development of Abu Dhabi government employees, equipping them with the latest training tools, continuous development resources, and advanced specialised expertise. This collaboration is part of the DGE’s efforts to build a future-ready government supported by artificial intelligence, promoting continuous learning and fostering a culture of innovation aligned with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision.

The MoU aims to strengthen cooperation in designing and implementing specialized professional development programs supported by digital and AI solutions. Among these programs is the globally recognized Certified Management Accountant (CMA) certification offered by the IMA. This certification will be made available to Abu Dhabi government employees through the GovAcademy of the DGE, driving professional growth and equipping employees with the tools for continuous development and excellence in their roles, ultimately enhancing the performance of all government entities in Abu Dhabi.

Specialised training programs are offered across all employment levels, including executives and new employees, striving to provide learning and training opportunities to all talents to improve the performance and capabilities of Abu Dhabi government employees. Both parties will collaborate to deliver interactive training programs featuring pioneering intellectual content through workshops, digital platforms, conferences, and scientific journals, aiming to provide valuable insights and promote knowledge exchange.

His Excellency Dr. Yasser Al Naqbi, Director General of the Government Academy – Department of Government Enablement, said: "This Memorandum of Understanding reflects our ongoing efforts to develop a learning and development strategy for Abu Dhabi government employees. It embodies our vision of empowering government employees with globally accredited specialized programs and professional certifications, enhancing their professional development, skills, and expertise. This aligns with our mission to support and develop human resources in government entities and build national competencies with the highest readiness for the future, driving the government system to achieve the highest standards

of productivity, efficiency, and exceptional performance. We look forward to promising outcomes from our collaboration with the Institute of Management Accountants, improving the performance and qualifications of Abu Dhabi government employees to meet future requirements."

Mike DePrisco, Chairperson and CEO of the Institute of Management Accountants, added: "Government entities in Abu Dhabi are steadily progressing towards enhancing individual skills and knowledge. Through this partnership, the Institute of Management Accountants aims to align with national strategies, particularly Emiratization, to prepare local talents for leadership in a competitive environment. We are equipping Abu Dhabi's workforce to meet future requirements by addressing global priorities such as integrating artificial intelligence with finance, leading in challenging times, and embedding sustainability in financial practices, while supporting Abu Dhabi employees in addressing global challenges."

The DGE and the IMA will leverage shared educational infrastructure, such as digital learning platforms, to deliver innovative programs like the "Executive Financial Wellbeing Program." They will also launch joint awareness campaigns and explore future cooperation areas that align with the objectives of the MoU.

The IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations exclusively focused on advancing the management accounting profession. It supports the profession through research, professional certifications like CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), continuous education, networking, and upholding the highest ethical standards. The IMA has over 140,000 members in 150 countries, with its headquarters in Montvale, New Jersey, USA, and regional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.imanet.org.

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government. For more information, visit www.dge.gov.ae.