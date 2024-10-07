Abu Dhabi: The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has gathered more than 130 key government and private stakeholders to discuss safety, compliance and future growth in the petroleum products sector in preparation for upcoming changes to the regulatory landscape.

The workshop, which was held under the theme Petroleum Products Safety and Compliance, was the second of two industry-wide workshops, which addressed topics relating to the regulatory overhaul of the sector, and a commitment to the highest safety and compliance standards in the interest of public safety.

Dr Saif Saeed Al Qubaisi, Acting Director-General of Regulatory Affairs at DoE, emphasised the collective responsibility of both government and private sectors in fostering growth in the sector, while shaping a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future for the emirate.

Al Qubaisi said: “Safety is a united effort; it is the collective responsibility of our entire sector. As a regulator, we work with the government and private sectors to create an environment conducive to growth, but never at the risk of safety. Safety is, and always will be, our number one priority.”

“Voluntary compliance with safety protocols brings significant social and economic benefits, such as safer communities, enhanced operational efficiency, cost savings as well as improved sector reputation.”

The regulatory changes, which are due to come into effect in Q4, apply to all non-ADNOC petroleum products and gas related activities in the emirate and specifically focus on gas systems in buildings, as well as all aspects of the trading of petroleum products, including manufacturing and packaging, buying and selling, transportation, and storage.

The DoE urges the entire sector to commit to the new regulatory landscape and safety standards, allow the sector to flourish and keep Abu Dhabi safe.