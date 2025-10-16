Dubai – The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the energy sector.

Both parties will work together to explore and deploy AI-enabled solutions, smart infrastructure planning, operational efficiency, and regulatory innovation. The partnership will also support the adoption of AI-driven forecasting, the exchange of anonymised data to tackle real-world challenges, and the development of data-informed policymaking by testing regulatory strategies.

The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, and the agreement was signed on behalf of H.E. Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, by H.E. Engineer Shaima Abdullah Al Mulla, Executive Director of Licensing Compliance, Consumer Protection, and Business Continuity at the Department of Energy, and Professor Sami Haddadin, Vice President for Research and Professor of Robotics at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.

The terms of the MoU, the partnership will:

Investigate, develop, and commercialise market-leading AI/ML products to advance research and accelerate adoption across the energy sector.

Support the DoE’s demand response and regulatory efforts through advanced simulation, demand modeling, and feasibility assessments.

Develop scalable AI-enabled tools for operational decision-making across Abu Dhabi’s energy infrastructure.

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Energy, said: “This partnership is a clear example of AI innovation in action. The integration of AI is essential to securing a secure, sustainable energy and water future for Abu Dhabi. Together with MBZUAI, we are translating advanced research and innovation into real-world applications that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate our progress toward the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 target.”

Sami Haddadin, Vice President for Research and Professor of Robotics at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, added: “This partnership is centred on integrating artificial intelligence into the very fabric of our energy systems. Through our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, we are taking a step toward secure, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions that serve people first. Artificial intelligence is not just an algorithm, it is an innovative tool that, when implemented in real-world systems, enables us to strike a balance between reliability with sustainability. Together, we are shaping the path toward achieving Net Zero by 2050 and striving to develop innovative technologies in Abu Dhabi that inspire and create a positive global impact.”

The MoU establishes a framework for joint initiatives that combine MBZUAI’s research expertise with DoE’s regulatory leadership, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role at the forefront of AI-driven sustainability in the global energy sector.

About the Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi

The Department of Energy - Abu Dhabi (DoE) was established in 2018, guided by a vision to create a prosperous economy, a sustainable society, and a safe environment. The DoE is tasked with setting the policies, regulations, and strategies that underpin the transformation of the Emirate's energy sector, developing national talent and capabilities, and achieving a highly efficient energy ecosystem. The Department also focuses on protecting consumer interests, mitigating the environmental effects of the energy sector, and ensuring reliable, secure, and affordable energy services are provided through the adoption of latest smart and innovative technologies.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a research-focused university in Abu Dhabi, and the first university dedicated entirely to the advancement of science through AI. The university empowers the next generation of AI leaders, driving innovation and impactful applications of AI through world-class education and interdisciplinary research. In 2025, MBZUAI launched its first ever undergraduate program, a Bachelor of Science in AI, with two distinct streams: Business and Engineering. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

