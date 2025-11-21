Abu Dhabi, UAE : The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) today organised, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi University and SABIS International School, a landmark conference under the theme “Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into Private K to 12 Education Curriculum – Empowering Tomorrow’s Classrooms”, hosted at SABIS International School, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The event brought together leading educators, policy makers and technology experts to explore how AI can enhance private K to 12 education across the emirate. At the heart of the agenda was the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and its application in real classrooms. Sessions focused on both the practical and ethical dimensions of AI, ensuring that its use in schools is innovative, responsible and aligned with national priorities.

The programme featured opening remarks by H.E. Dr Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairman of the Chamber’s Education Working Group, a keynote on AI in curriculum development by the Ministry of Education, and contributions from Abu Dhabi University, SABIS Educational Services and other leading education and technology organisations. Participants engaged in sessions on strategic integration of AI from KG to Grade 12, success stories in the use of AI tools for teaching and learning, AI in school administration, and an AI powered assessment platform, followed by a closing panel on aligning priorities and setting future directions.

With a full day of keynote speeches, panel discussions and practical workshops, the conference showcased success stories, emerging trends and realistic strategies for integrating AI in education. A strong emphasis was placed on ethics and governance, giving school leaders the insight and confidence they need to use AI in ways that protect learners while encouraging innovation.

Commenting on the workshop, H.E. Dr Ali bin Harmal Aldhaheri, First Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairman of its Education Working Group, said:

“Education must move in step with our wider economic ambitions. A strong Falcon Economy depends on strong classrooms. It depends on teachers who are confident using new tools, and students who grow up not only using technology but understanding it, questioning it and improving it. This conference is important because it brings school leaders, academics and AI experts under one roof to examine curriculum frameworks, explore approved tools and share honest experiences from real classrooms. These conversations are essential if we are to move from broad ambitions to practical, confident use of AI in education.”

Through a shared vision for AI in education, the conference supports the UAE goal of building a learning environment that is ready for innovation and opportunity. This collective effort aims to ensure that every student in the UAE can anticipate the challenges of tomorrow and help to create a brighter and more dynamic future for all.