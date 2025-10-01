Abu Dhabi Chamber reinforces the emirate’s status as a preferred destination for US companies

New York, USA – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced a significant surge in US corporate memberships, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 53% recorded between 2019 and 2024. Notably, the Chamber witnessed an impressive 50% increase in new US memberships in 2024 alone. This remarkable growth underscores the strong and enduring economic partnership between Abu Dhabi and the United States, reaffirming Abu Dhabi’s status as a premier global destination for investment and a preferred hub for multinational corporations seeking to expand their international presence.

Analysis of US corporate memberships reveals that nearly half of these companies operate primarily in wholesale and retail trade, followed by vehicle repair and professional, scientific, and technical services..

The remaining memberships span various industries, including construction (8%), mining and quarrying (7%), communications and information technology (6%), hospitality (6%), and administrative services (5%). This distribution underscores the broad footprint of US businesses in Abu Dhabi and highlights ample opportunities for future economic diversification.

A Strategic Partner

The Chamber highlighted that this rapid increase in US corporates membership is a testament to its successful strategy in nurturing a business-friendly environment. Abu Dhabi offers advanced infrastructure, flexible economic policies, and a visionary approach to sustainable development, making it an attractive regional platform for trade and investment.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: “The Chamber is committed to cementing Abu Dhabi’s status as a global business hub by launching initiatives and programmes that support international companies and facilitate their access to abundant investment opportunities. American businesses play a vital role in Abu Dhabi’s vibrant business landscape, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to building on this momentum to build a strong and diversified economy.”

He noted that these impressive growth figures underscore the deepening trade and investment ties between our nations. “US companies are valued strategic partners in Abu Dhabi’s journey towards a more diverse and sustainable economy. The Chamber pledges to continue supporting the private sector and broadening economic cooperation, thereby strengthening our competitiveness and creating fresh new avenues for future collaborations,” H.E. Al Dhaheri added.

Promising Future Prospects

American corporate investments in Abu Dhabi are expected to rise further, especially in innovation-driven and advanced technology sectors, supporting the emirate’s long-term economic diversification plans.

The Chamber is actively promoting collaboration through economic dialogues, trade missions, and joint investment forums. These platforms are pivotal for market expansion, knowledge exchange, and the forging of sustainable partnerships that benefit both parties.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s participation in the economic delegation to New York City, from September 30 to October 2, exemplified its commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships that back private sector growth and elevate Abu Dhabi’s business competitiveness.