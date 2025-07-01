ADCCI signs Collaboration Agreement with JOCIC to expand UAE-China private sector collaboration, marking a new phase in strategic partnerships

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has launched a strategic stakeholder engagement programme to build and strengthen relationships with major economic partners in Abu Dhabi and globally. It is a long-term initiative, focusing on structured and proactive dialogue with strategic partners to enhance collaboration that delivers value for Abu Dhabi’s private sector.

As part of the launch, a Chamber delegation led by His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, visited three major industrial hubs – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), Metal Park, and China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone (JOCIC Park) – which are instrumental in advancing Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) and serve as main gateways for foreign investment into the UAE.

The visits ensure that major players in the industrial landscape receive the support and empowerment they need to thrive, as the industrial sector is a cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification strategy, driving innovation and sustainable growth.

During the tour, a Collaboration Agreement between ADCCI and the Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company Ltd. (JOCIC) was signed, showcasing the Chamber’s commitment to expanding the scope and depth of Abu Dhabi’s economic relations with China. The Collaboration Agreement aims to unlock new opportunities for private sector players in both markets and facilitate direct business collaboration, aligning with the Chamber’s mission to provide support services, legal consultations, training, certification, and business matchmaking. By offering access to these resources and encouraging participation in investment events and economic forums, ADCCI ensures that local companies are well-positioned to form new partnerships and seize emerging market opportunities.

H.E. Shamis Al Dhaheri emphasised that the strategic programme is focused on building high-impact partnerships that deliver long-term economic value. “We greatly appreciate the contributions of KEZAD Group, Metal Park, and JOCIC Park to Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector, which is one of the key drivers of our sustainable economic development. By collaborating with these entities, we intend to solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a gateway for cross-border investment and innovation, while supporting the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s private sector,” he said.

“This approach puts businesses at the centre of our strategy, ensuring that every partnership creates real opportunities and supports our emirate’s vision as a global hub for trade, innovation, and sustainable growth. The signing of the Collaboration Agreement with JOCIC is a direct result of this engagement programme, highlighting our commitment to promoting partnerships that advance Abu Dhabi’s long-term development goals.”

KEZAD Group, Metal Park and JOCIC Park are central to this strategy. KEZAD offers integrated trade, logistics, and industrial zones that attract international investors and support Abu Dhabi’s growth as a regional hub. Metal Park, located within KEZAD, provides state-of-the-art industrial hub exclusively for the metal industry, downstream in the region hosting processing centres, fabrication centres, storage and more all under one roof. These developments make Abu Dhabi more attractive for industrial investment and support the emirate’s economic diversification.

Vahid Fouladkar, CEO of Metal Park, stated: “Metal Park, as an exclusive infrastructure dedicated to the metal industry, is designed to unite all leading players under one roof to serve global markets from the UAE. Aligned with the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative, our mission is to position the UAE not just as a logistics hub, but as the region’s premier industrial hub – particularly for metals.”

JOCIC Park has played an important role in attracting Chinese industrial investment to Abu Dhabi since its establishment in 2017. Situated in KEZAD, the company has developed a 2.2 square kilometer industrial hub, with an additional 10 square kilometer expansion underway, including an integrated accommodation for 3,000 workers. Until now, more than 40 Chinese companies have committed to operating within the zone, supported over USD 0.7 billion (AED 2.5 bn) in cumulative investment.

UAE-China bilateral trade has grown from USD2 billion (AED 7.3 bn) in 2000 to USD102 billion (AED 374.3 bn) in 2024. China is among Abu Dhabi’s top trading partners, and leading source of the emirate’s imports in 2024, supported by increased infrastructure investments at Khalifa Port and KEZAD.

The Collaboration Agreement highlights the growing momentum between Abu Dhabi and China, with UAE investments in China up 120% over two decades, and Chinese company registrations with the Chamber rising 69.4% in 2024. KEZAD, Metal Park, and JOCIC Park continue to anchor this collaboration, supporting the Chamber’s long-term goal of shaping the future of global trade from Abu Dhabi.

Through this collaboration, JOCIC Park and its clients will gain greater access to a wide range of Chamber services. JOCIC will also participate in Chamber-led investment events and economic forums, further strengthening its role in shaping bilateral engagement and industrial development.

About Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI)

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ADCCI) is a key enabler of private sector growth and competitiveness in Abu Dhabi. Working alongside the emirate’s wider ecosystem, the Chamber connects businesses with government, amplifies the private sector’s voice in shaping policy, and delivers tailored programs to help companies grow, diversify, and compete locally and globally. With a strategic focus on ease of doing business, innovation, market access, and skills development, ADCCI plays a vital role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable, inclusive, and future-driven economic progress.

About JOCIC

Jiangsu Provincial Overseas Cooperation and Investment Company Ltd. (JOCIC) is the sole shareholder and investor of the China-UAE Industrial Capacity Cooperation Demonstration Zone in Abu Dhabi. JOCIC is responsible for attracting and supporting Chinese enterprises looking to expand operations internationally, particularly within the MENA region. Through its strategic projects in Abu Dhabi, JOCIC plays an essential role in enabling industrial collaboration and fostering mutually beneficial investment partnerships between China and UAE.

About Metal Park:

Metal Park, located within KEZAD – Abu Dhabi, is a state-of-the-art industrial hub dedicated exclusively to the downstream metal industry in the region. It brings together processing centres, fabrication units, storage solutions, and more – all under one roof.

Spanning over 5 million square feet, the park is divided into two hubs – the Storage Hub in the Free Zone and the Production Hub in the Mainland – seamlessly connected by a private road with direct access to Khalifa Port, Etihad Rail, and major expressways. Metal Park redefines traditional industry limitations by offering an ‘Asset as a Service’ model with a pay-as-you-go structure, enabling unmatched flexibility and operational efficiency.