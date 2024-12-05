ADCCI’s Roadmap 2025-2027 is a result of discussions between key stakeholders in the public and private sectors over the past few months to provide a roadmap, for private sector to prosper in regional and global markets.

Abu Dhabi - UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), revealed its roadmap for the next three years (2025–2027), aimed to foster a prosperous, flexible, and diversified business ecosystem that promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in Abu Dhabi.

Launched at the Abu Dhabi Business Week 2024, the roadmap underscores the Chamber’s commitment to strengthening its position as the voice of the private sector. It focuses on fostering partnerships, connecting businesses to global markets, unlocking new business opportunities, advocating for supportive policies, and empowering entrepreneurs and talents.

The new roadmap strengthens ADCCI’s role in facilitating cross-border partnerships, supporting economic diversification, and creating a dynamic business ecosystem for its members. It is empowering Abu Dhabi-based companies to achieve continuous growth, enhancing their competitive edge and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s prosperous future.

This roadmap paves the way for a new era of enhanced operations and performance, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s ambitious aspirations to accelerate the transition to a smart, diversified, and sustainable economy.

During the event, ADCCI unveiled its new brand identity, signalling a bold vision for the future and marking a strategic phase of progress. Underpinned by a north star of guiding, empowering, and transforming our business community, this rebranding reflects the Chamber’s evolution and its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its members.

A Future-Looking Approach

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADCCI, said: “Our new roadmap is a result of discussions between key stakeholders in the public and private sectors over the past few months to provide a plan, prioritise the ease of doing business, accelerate growth in key sectors, and empower SMEs and family businesses to prosper in regional and global markets.”

“The roadmap is outlining necessary frameworks to create a sustainable business environment that addresses key global economic trends and shifts and supercharges our soaring ‘Falcon Economy’".

H.E. Al Zaabi added: “The Abu Dhabi Chamber reaffirms its commitment to being a trusted partner and catalyst for sustainable growth, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s status as a rising economic powerhouse and a global magnet for talents, businesses, and investments”.

A Comprehensive Roadmap

The new roadmap serves as a clear and comprehensive plan, guided by an ambitious vision to continue building upon ADCCI’s achievements to enhancing the Emirate’s economy, for the next three years.

ADCCI’s roadmap introduces a series of bold initiatives, featuring innovative priorities and projects designed to accelerate the growth of emerging sectors, and drive sustainable development in Abu Dhabi.

Five Core Pillars

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s new roadmap for economic excellence is anchored by five core pillars, each playing a pivotal role in driving innovation, sustainability, and resilience. At the forefront of the roadmap is Policy Advocacy, serving as the bridge between the business community and policymakers. This approach ensures that the voices of enterprises are integrated into Abu Dhabi’s economic strategies, creating an environment where businesses thrive and contribute meaningfully to the Emirate’s prosperity. Complementing this is Market Intelligence, which equips businesses with critical insights and analytics to navigate an increasingly competitive global landscape and empowers informed decision-making.”

The third pillar, Ecosystem Building, empowers local thriving businesses by integrating them into the broader economic value chain. This initiative strengthens business networks and encourages collaboration, laying the foundation for a vibrant and interconnected economy. Innovation remains a cornerstone of this vision, with the Innovation Agenda addressing transformative global shifts such as digital transformation and sustainability. By embracing these changes, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable and digital economies, ensuring businesses are future-ready.

Finally, Market Expansion focuses on unlocking international markets, enhancing competitiveness, and facilitating cross-border trade. This pillar strengthens Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway to global commerce, bolstering its status as a global economic, financial, and investment hub.

Together, these five pillars form a cohesive roadmap that underpins Abu Dhabi’s ambition to shape a prosperous future defined by innovation, collaboration, and resilience.