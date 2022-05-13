The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed its readiness to strengthen trade relations between businesses in Abu Dhabi with their counterparts in the kingdom of Lesotho.

This came during a meeting held between His Excellency Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Deputy Treasurer and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, with His Excellency Boomo Frank Sofonia, Ambassador of Lesotho to Kuwait, at the Chamber’s tower in Abu Dhabi.

Deputy Directors General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber Mr. Abdullah Ghurair Al Qubaisi and Mr. Helal Mohamed Al Hameli attended the meeting as well.

H.E. Al Remeithi welcomed the visiting delegation, emphasizing on the need to exchange economic information and data and to help companies set up businesses in both countries.

He expressed the Chamber’s readiness to provide support for Lesotho businesses desirous of investing in Abu Dhabi, stressing the necessity to exchange trade delegation and hosting each other’s events.

Al Rumeithi added that the business environment in Abu Dhabi is one of the most important with great features and capabilities that make its easy to do business, noting that Abu Dhabi economy earned the trust of investors and that economic legislations turned the capital into an attractive and competitive destination for foreign investments.

For his part, Ambassador Sofonia praised the welcome he received at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, describing economic meetings as essential events to inform investors in both sides of the available investment opportunities. He pointed to the approach of his government in overcoming the challenges before foreign investors.

The Ambassador noted that Lesotho has become one of the key investment destinations in South Africa considering its huge natural resources and the available investment opportunities in promising and pivotal sectors including food security, agriculture, water, fisheries, industry, and trade. He added that Lesotho is rich of minerals and the finest diamonds as well as a touristic destination thanks to its beautiful landscapes in the African continent.

-Ends-